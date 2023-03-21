“Monsters Inc.” is one of the great Pixar/Disney classics. Starring sulley and MikeThis film was released in 2001 and was among the nominees for best animated film at the Oscars that year. Although he could not take the statuette (he lost to “Shrek”), he did manage to steal thousands of hearts with his characters and plot. But did you know that it was about to have a tragic sequel? Plans for the project went into the works shortly after the original installment was a success, but were suddenly cancelled.

“Monsters Inc.” It is one of the most famous animated movies from Pixar and Hollywood. Photo: Disney

This was “Monsters Inc. 2”, the sequel that was never released

As detailed in a report by the specialized portal Screen Rant, Pixar launched the sequel to the film and This was to be titled “Monsters, Inc. 2: lost in Scaradise.” The production was not intended to be animated by the aforementioned studio, but by Circle 7, if Disney had not been involved.

Lost in Scaradise It was going to place us a year after the events seen in the first installment. At that point, Sulley couldn’t get over Boo because of her special connection, so Mike wanted to surprise him by rebuilding the little girl’s door and paying her a visit on his birthday.

Concept art of “Monsters Inc. 2”. Photo: ScreenRant

When they cross the portal, they run into an old woman they don’t recognize on a hospital gurney. In this context, the main monsters come together on a journey through the human world to find the girl, risking the anonymity of her own reality along the way. However, they fail to find her whereabouts.

It is not until later that they realize that the doors of Monstropolis do not connect with specific closets, but with specific people and that time does not pass at the same speed in both universes. In that sense, they realize that the woman bedridden in the hospital and who is using artificial respirators is Boo, who was able to recognize her blue-furred friend before she died.

Disney and Pixar eventually released a new production of the world of “Monsters Inc.”, but they didn’t give any clues about Boo. Photo: Disney/Pixar

Why was “Monsters Inc. 2” cancelled?

Heartwarming as the above tale may sound, this sequel to “Monsters Inc.” could never materialize. According to Screen Rant, Disney chose to buy Pixar instead of acquiring individual franchises, which eventually caused Circle 7 to close and, with it, the project that could have destroyed the childhood of thousands was forgotten.

Of course, the ‘House of Mouse’ was not going to miss the opportunity to monetize with nostalgia, which is why —although we didn’t have a sequel— they did release the prequel “Monsters University”. This was followed by the animated series for Disney Plus “Monsters at work”, which is set after “Monsters Inc.”, but has no trace of tragedy or any connection to a Boo from the future.