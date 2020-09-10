At 5.50 on Wednesday the bells of the Amilcingo church rang out tragedy. On a traditional day, Samir Flores, a 35-year-old activist, would have already arrived on the group radio station of this city within the State of Morelos (central Mexico) at breakfast to activate the microphone. There have been ten minutes till the airwaves transmitted his greeting: “How are you? Good morning to all of the individuals who tune in to us, to the people who find themselves going to plant crops, to whom they’re making ready their tortillas ”, he used to say. However on Wednesday Flores’ voice was changed by that of a colleague who introduced that the announcer had been murdered.

Three days later, Amilcingo has gone from crying to rage. The loss of life of Flores, an icon within the area for his activism towards a thermoelectric plant, has made this city the middle of opposition to the referendum that the Authorities of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has referred to as for this weekend on the commissioning of the plant. “Obrador promised that every part would change, lie, lie, the identical crap!” Lots of of individuals chanted throughout the funeral Thursday.

Organizations such because the Nationwide Indigenous Congress and the Entrance of Peoples in Protection of Land and Water (FPDTA), of which Flores was a member, have referred to as for a boycott of the session and requested López Obrador to cancel it. The president, who has gone from opposing the thermoelectric plant to supporting it after coming to energy, has insisted that the vote will happen as deliberate, though this Saturday there have been clashes between opponents and authorities over the voting cubicles. “This session is being imposed with deceit and with blood,” says Samantha César Vargas, a member of the FPDTA. “Merely due to the ache they need to have suspended it. Persevering with with the decision is producing rather more anger ”.

This anger is longstanding and has political and environmental roots. The streets of the city are full of images of political events from earlier electoral campaigns, and of Zapatista messages that ask to defend the land and demand an meeting democracy with out events. The development of the thermoelectric plant, accomplished in 2017, has deepened the divisions in an agricultural city that more and more has much less water to irrigate its lands.

Exterior of the Huexca plant. TM

In 2012, the group voted towards a fuel pipeline crossing their lands. The pipeline was to hold pure fuel from the state of Tlaxcala, greater than 100 kilometers away, to the thermoelectric plant, whose manufacturing seeks to cowl 80% of Morelos’ vitality wants. A number of consultants thought of that the funding, of about 1,600 million {dollars}, ignored the seismic hazard of the realm, positioned a number of kilometers from the Popocatepetl volcano. Additionally they warned concerning the great amount of water that the plant must function in a area with restricted water assets.

Regardless of the opposition of the bulk, Humberto Sandoval, a union chief who is taken into account the chief of the realm, satisfied the agricultural representatives to simply accept the challenge with out having to submit it to the native Meeting. The monetary help of the parastatal firm Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) was key, based on residents. The present consultant of the peasants, Mario Santos, explains that the authorities went home to accommodate to persuade the landowners. “They might inform them: ‘promote it to us or we’ll expropriate it’. The peasants thought ‘if they will take it from me, they higher pay me,’ he recollects. Santos attracts on a sheet of paper the route of the fuel pipeline that was finally constructed: the pipeline traces a U round Amilcingo.

The choice divided the individuals in two: these from above and beneath, the bulk and the minority, the native Meeting and “these of Humberto Sandoval.” Two halves that haven’t but spoken to one another. Flores, whom his youthful mates describe as a “born speaker”, turned one of many leaders of the opposition to the fuel pipeline. A blacksmith by occupation, he got here from a household of activists. His uncle, Vinh Flores, was a peasant chief assassinated on the finish of the 70s. “Since we had been little, they feed us the corn and beans that we develop. How can a peasant not defend his land? ”Says Marta Aragón, a neighbor of the city.

Flores started with a ‘radio horn’, a cellular loudspeaker that was shifting from roof to roof. He performed protest songs and browse the information revealed within the native newspapers. Quickly after, he based group radio in a spot the place pictures of the peasant chief Emiliano Zapata, a saber and different presents are posted. “We complained that the municipal authorities didn’t inform us. They informed us: ‘that is going to be achieved and that is it,’ recollects Maria, 25, a group radio colleague who prefers to not reveal her actual identify. “We needed a radio that may function a preventing device.” From there, Flores denounced the existence of a “shock group”, supposedly created to intimidate opponents of the thermoelectric plant.

A doubtful speculation

After the announcement of the session two weeks in the past, Flores, who had already been threatened, intensified his complaints towards the thermoelectric plant and the fuel pipeline in entrance of the microphones. He thought of these tasks a hazard to the communities and an imposition. The López Obrador authorities referred to as the session to right that impression. The day earlier than his assassination, Flores introduced his concepts in one of many informative assemblies that the federal Administration has organized on the eve of the vote to persuade the inhabitants of the plant’s benefits. It was his final act of protest.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on Wednesday, two males approached Samir Flores’s dwelling, based on sources near the household. His mom went to open the door they usually informed him that they had been in search of Flores to purchase a business on group radio. The activist was waking up on the time. When he answered the decision, he was shot 4 occasions, two of them within the head, about twenty meters from the doorway of his home. Some testimonies declare to have seen two vehicles leaving the place in a rush.

The explanations for his loss of life haven’t been clarified. Federal, state and native authorities have closed ranks with the president to carry the session; The Morelos prosecutor’s workplace insists that the crime has nothing to do along with his activism and hyperlinks him to organized crime. A number of media have written concerning the existence of a notice, supposedly discovered subsequent to the physique, by which the felony group Comando Tlahuica claims the homicide.

Nonetheless, individuals consulted by this newspaper, who had been current on the crime scene a couple of minutes after the homicide, deny having seen such a notice. Additionally they don’t say they know the Comando Tlahuica, a brand new gang that jumped into the pages of native newspapers in December with the kidnapping and subsequent homicide of a lady within the environment of Amilcingo. Flores’ kinfolk guarantee that the activist didn’t converse of this group in his radio program. “It’s an invention to current it as an organized crime homicide,” emphasizes Samantha César Vargas. “They need to distort Samir’s battle,” agrees María, the host of the group radio. “Why would they kill him two days earlier than the session?”

On the best way to the cemetery, the funeral procession of Samir Flores stopped for a number of moments in entrance of the radio station. One other colleague had taken up the microphone to dismiss him. The ladies carried bouquets of flowers introduced from the slopes of the Popocatépetl volcano and a few partitions already wore a brand new cry in recent paint: “Samir lives, the battle continues!”