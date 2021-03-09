In Zwettl, Austria, a nurse died after a corona vaccination, her colleague is said to be in hospital with a pulmonary embolism. A direct connection with the vaccine has not yet been confirmed.

Shocking news from Austria: Loud vienna.at A death is currently causing a stir at the Zwettl State Hospital – a 49-year-old nurse died after being vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine, as did echo24.de* reported.

There have been headlines in connection with corona vaccines again and again in recent weeks. Is the Biontech vaccine really as effective as hoped? Has the government failed to order enough vaccine? And the vaccine from Astrazeneca in particular was in focus from the start, as people vaccinated with this preparation showed more side effects than those vaccinated who received the vaccines from Biontech or Moderna. Again everything revolves around the British-Swedish vaccine manufacturer and the side effects.

There is currently no evidence of a connection with this vaccination, but due to the coincidence of the time, the Vienna General Hospital and the MedUni Vienna are doing everything to fully clarify the cause of death

Another nurse, who is also employed at the Zwettl Clinic, is in hospital with a pulmonary embolism after being vaccinated with the Astrazeneca active ingredient from the same batch, which is why the entire series of around 6,000 vaccine doses was withdrawn from circulation as a precaution. This was reported by the “Federal Office for Safety in Health Care Austria” on Sunday afternoon.

There were no further serious side effect reports for the affected batch “ABV5300”, but the dispensing of the remaining vaccine doses from the production line would have been stopped as a precaution, explained the BASG.

Research is currently underway into why the 49-year-old nurse at the Zwettl Clinic died so shortly after being vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine – the Vienna General Hospital and MedUni Vienna want to do everything possible to fully clarify the cause of death. However, the investigators assume that the investigations will take some time to complete.

According to BASG, the 35-year-old nurse with pulmonary embolism is now on the mend. Based on the clinical data, however, there is no apparent connection between the disease and the vaccination, explain the experts, because thrombotic events are not one of the typical side effects of the Astrazeneca vaccine. Nevertheless, it is also being investigated in this direction.

Just a few days ago, Astrazeneca drew attention to itself with a positive message: The The permanent vaccination commission has now also recommended the vaccine for people over 65 years of age*. At the end of January, Stiko initially only recommended the vaccine for people between the ages of 18 and 64. *echo24.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

