A connection is still unclear. But after an Astrazeneca vaccination, a 47-year-old woman died in the Euskirchen district (North Rhine-Westphalia). The circle confirms this on its Facebook page.

District of Euskirchen – There is another tragic death after a corona vaccination with Astrazeneca. The district confirmed the death of a 47-year-old woman from the Euskirchen district on Saturday (March 28) on its Facebook page.

“Yesterday, the Euskirchen district health department was reported to have been suspected of having vaccinated the woman with the ‘COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca’,” he said District of Euskirchen on Facebook. “The health department immediately initiated investigations and informed the responsible state and federal authorities.”

Euskirchen (North Rhine-Westphalia) – death after Astrazeneca vaccination: investigations initiated

The Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) is investigating the suspicion and is currently investigating whether the woman’s death is due to side effects of an Astrazeneca vaccination.

According to the first results, a vaccination stop for the affected vaccination batch is not necessary. The reported vaccine damage does not indicate contamination or incorrect composition of the vaccine, reports the Cologne city gazette and refers to a press release from the circle. The vaccinations in Marmagen continue.

The woman had already been vaccinated in the context of her occupation in the medical environment, said District Administrator Markus Ramers Radio Euskirchen. “After complications arose with her, doctors on Friday expressed the suspicion that it could be one of the very rare but well-known cases of cerebral vein thrombosis,” Ramers said on the radio. The death became known on Saturday.

In Germany, there are now more than 16 cases of blood clots (thromboses) in the brain after vaccination with Astrazeneca. In most cases, women younger than 55 were affected. Three patients died. Symptoms appeared about four to 16 days after an Astrazeneca vaccination.

After a preventive vaccination ban in Germany, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) spoke out in favor of Astrazeneca’s vaccine. The EMA reaffirmed the safety of the vaccine and announced that an extra warning would be added about possible rare cases of blood clots (thrombosis) in cerebral veins. The highest vaccination authority in Germany – the PEI – followed the recommendation. The benefit of the vaccination outweighs the severity of a Covid 19 infection.

If the following symptoms occur, the EMA advises immediate medical help if they occur more than three days after the vaccination:

shortness of breath

Chest or stomach pain

Swelling or feeling of cold in one arm or leg

severe or worsening headache or blurred vision

persistent bleeding

many small bruises, reddish or purple spots, or blood blisters under the skin

After death in Rostock: University clinic suspends vaccination for risk groups

Unimedizin Rostock suspends Astrazeneca vaccinations for certain groups of people after a death. The university clinic announced on Friday (March 26th) that the Astrazeneca vaccine should be suspended for people with high blood pressure or overweight, as well as for women who take the pill. The clinic believes that the vaccine is very safe and has already vaccinated around 1,000 employees and patients. On Wednesday, a nurse (49) died twelve days after an Astrazeneca vaccination.

In Austria, the death of a nurse (49) made headlines in early March. A 35-year-old colleague developed a pulmonary embolism after an Astrazeneca vaccination. Austria then stopped further inoculation of the affected batch to be on the safe side.