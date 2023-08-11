Death | A Tesla hearse turns heads in Rovaniemi

“The hearse must be last,” says Markku Luoma-aho, CEO of the funeral service Luoma-aho, which acquired Tesla.

“Interest woke up as soon as it was a nice car and fully electric,” says the CEO of funeral service Luoma-aho Markku Luoma-aho.

A business partner who had previously sold cars to the funeral home offered a hearse made from a Tesla Model 3 all-electric car. The deals were done right away.

Luoma-aho thinks that the car the funeral home received yesterday is Finland’s first Tesla hearse.

The hearse was built based on the Tesla Model 3 AWD Long Range model in Spain, says Mobile-Stars Ab, which delivered the car Ville Niskanen.

“The chassis of the car has been extended by about a meter and its body structure and rear part have been completely renewed to be suitable for hearse use,” says Niskanen.

A new coffin space has been made for the hearse Tesla. See also Government does not believe in truck drivers' strike this year

Luoma-aho says that they have been worried about climate issues and wanted to update their hearses in a more ecological direction.

Previously, the company had acquired a hearse equipped with a Mercedes Benz hybrid diesel engine, but it could only drive a distance of 30 kilometers on electricity.

It is a short distance to the funeral home, which operates in Rovaniemi, Europe’s largest city by area.

“The customer base is quite extensive, as we operate throughout the entire region of North-Eastern Lapland”, says Marku’s wife Nina Kauppinenwho works as a brewer in the company.

“Sometimes the deceased are also fetched from the south, if the deceased wants to be buried in their home region.”

New the car has attracted a lot of attention.

“I have to say that the car has been photographed and I have been able to answer questions on Facebook,” Luoma-aho laughs.

No customer has yet had time to book a new hearse, but one transfer drive with the car has already been done. During the transfer, the deceased is moved in a coffin from the hospital to the chapel.

The new Tesla expands the funeral home’s selection of hearses. According to Luoma-aho and Kauppinen, the relatives value the fact that they get to choose a car that represents them for the deceased.

In addition to the previously mentioned Mersu, Luoma-aho’s funeral home already has a fiery Volvo Nilsson V90 and a white Cadillac – the same one used by the king of rock and roll, Elvis, on his last journey.

Luoma-aho says that it is an honor for them that the hearses are clean, new and valuable.

Correction 11.8 at 2:42 p.m.: The representative of Mobile-Stars Ab is Ville Niskanen and not Janne Niskanen, as was erroneously stated earlier in the story.