At the Plenary Meeting of the Patronato de la Alhambra yesterday they discussed raising the entrance fee for the monument from 14 to 18 euros person.

They reasoned that with the present entrance fee of 14 euros it is cheaper than the entrance fee for the Taj majal in India or the Christ redeemer in Brazil.

A national level it’s cheaper than the sacred Family (32 euros) in Barcelona or the Oceanographic in Valencia (30.70 euros).

With this conviction in mind they consider 18 euros to be more in line with the costs of maintaining and running the Alhambra. In fact, the last time that the prices were revised was in 2013; in other words, nearly eight years ago.

So, the proposal is 18 euros for a general, entrance ticket; Generalife-Alcazaba nine euros; nocturnal visit to the Palacios 10 euros and night visit to Generalife seven euros.

The daytime general price allows you 210 minutes (3.5 hours) which works out about 5.20 euros per hour.

The Chairwoman of the Culture and Historic Heritage Board, Patricia del Pozo, also oversaw the extension of the ‘route map’ for Alhambra, which expires this year, prolonging it until 2025, as well as the closing of the 2020 accounts – a budget of 29.7m euros.

