A A well-known company that has been established in the United States for years declared bankruptcy taking advantage of the Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Lawhence will proceed with massive layoffs to reorganize and stay afloat, although managers assured that they will implement a plan to keep as many employees as possible.

According to the criteria of

The drastic reduction in consumption in the United States, caused largely by the economic problems that citizens faced after the pandemic, led to many companies to make final decisions in recent months. One of them is Terviswhich will maintain a core group of employees in each department.

In dialogue with the media ABC7 Newsthe directors pointed out that the decision was made based on different factors, among which stand out Changes in the takeaway drinks marketthe Covid-19 pandemic and one Excessive reduction in retail spending in the last five years.

“Tervis will make adjustments to these market trends in its future business planning, but they have dramatically impacted current operations. By early 2024, We made the difficult decision to close the distribution center and work to sublease the propertywhich has proven difficult and due to all of these factors, we have to make this business decision to move forward as a company,” said Hosana Fieber, CEO of the company, according to the aforementioned media.

The company will proceed with layoffs in order to restructure and move forward. Photo:iStock Share

The goal of the company that declared bankruptcy in the United States

Looking ahead, the company will proceed with a restructuring to address its debts and financial problems. However, Fieber said that management has “the intention to keep as many employees as possible in each department to continue operations as we undertake this reorganization with the goal of rebuilding even stronger.”

Along these lines, the company’s executive director emphasized the company’s plans for the future. “In the future, Tervis aims to focus on its core foundation as a classic family brandlocally invested, offering products for everyday casual dining. The brand has unique, long-standing and close relationships with suppliers by hosting a consistent family culture. Our team is deeply committed to make Tervis even stronger than before“, he remarked to complete his words.