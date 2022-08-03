Prices up to 57.50 euros and small children have to stay on their parents’ lap in order not to pay. In 2018, 20 euros were enough to see Ronaldo’s debut. The local administration organizes the event

The unfortunate surprise of the Juventus meeting with Villar Perosa is in the cost of the tickets. After two years of forced stop by the pandemic, tomorrow (Thursday) at 5 pm the traditional Juventus A-Juventus B returns with which the Lady introduces herself to her people in the garden of the Agnelli family. But with prices that have exploded compared to the last time, sparking the protests of the fans for what had always been a party of the people, and that this year will certainly be less popular.

Prices – The price list therefore: Courtside stand € 57.50, steps € 34.50. To give a comparison without going too far over the years, in 2018 for Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut a flight of steps cost 20 euros, today almost double. Even if the apostille is striking: “Children up to the age of 5 if held in the arms are entitled to free admission, paid ticket if they occupy a seat”. See also Vlahovic already on the pitch, first training in the Juve shirt: the images

The reactions – There was no shortage of reactions on social media: “Historically it is a day of celebration and for families, why make it elitist? At the moment, prices are not very sustainable”, says a fan on twitter. “Not to mention the prices of the stadium. Watching Juventus live has become prohibitive,” adds another. To organize the friendly is not Juventus but the Municipality of Villar Perosa in collaboration with the local club. Already in 2019 the prices had been 55 euros for the grandstand on the sidelines and 33 for the steps.

August 3, 2022 (change August 3, 2022 | 19:24)

