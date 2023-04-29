Clare Pierce is a little collection of disasters. A huge minefield that unexpectedly and clumsily blows itself up every so often. There was a time when she wanted to be a writer. She wanted to be, specifically, the next Eudora Welty. She talked about it non-stop with her mother, the epicenter of her life then hers, and the motor, in the future, of her powerful and memorial work. When the story of the brilliant, and most painful, of the luminously dramatic and redemptive Tiny Beautiful Things (Disney+) kicks off, Clare has just turned 49, her husband just kicked her out of the house, and her 16-year-old daughter hates her. She doesn’t write, she drinks too much, she sleeps at the residence where she works, and where she’s just been sued for that very thing, and does her old friend Sam really think she could become Sugar, the columnist who answers questions from desperate readers of the publication you work for? Do you think someone like her should give advice?

More information

Clare—an ever-powerful Kathryn Hahn, capable of turning any character she touches into acting gold: in fact, she gives them such a character of her own that it always feels like no one else could have done it—is actually Cheryl Strayed, the woman that in 1995 he walked more than 1,500 kilometers of the Pacific Massif Trail —the one that goes from Mexico to Canada, and crosses three states on the West coast— and that he later recounted it in a memory, Wild, with whom Reese Witherspoon fell in love. The actress bought the rights, enlisted the future director of Big Little Liesthe late Jean-Marc Vallée, and his friend Laura Dern, and shot a film that has become a kind of occult classic: Wild soul. It is not, then, a coincidence that both are behind the controls of Tiny Beautiful Things. What is fascinating is the way in which they have understood —and taken care of— the value of each enormous step that Strayed has taken trying to put together what the sudden death of his mother ended with: herself.

Strayed was 22 years old—and had just graduated from college—when Bobbi Lambrecht, his mother, died. Bobbi was 45, and when she died, she left Strayed and his teenage brother alone in the world. Lambrecht had made her way alone with the children—her story of her and their father is terrifying—and although she was always broke—they didn’t even have running water at home—she always tried to have a great time. In truth, she tried to enjoy every second, forgetting the horrible and focusing on the fact that they were together and that whatever happened to them was a small miracle. Strayed never imagined that he would have to live in a world without his mother. And when she disappeared, she sank. All he’s done since then has been trying to piece together the broken thing he’s become. And that led her to have a dissolute life: self-destructive sex, heroin and lies everywhere.

The way in which Liz Tigelaar, the one in charge of adapting the part of Strayed’s life that is narrated in Tiny Beautiful Things —yes, she also wrote an advice column, she was literally the Sugar to which the letters are directed—, encapsulates this kind of, at the same time, prequel and sequel to Wild soul, in 30-minute chapters that look like emotional roller coasters, is fascinating. Each ending—the advice that Clare gives to a reader in a letter—is experienced as a small end of the world, and at the same time, as something powerfully emancipatory. Each card is a mirror in which Clare looks at herself and sees a piece of herself, a scar that wears like stripes from lost battles. “Mourning doesn’t go anywhere, it goes through it, it lives with you,” Sugar tells a reader, and also, “make the life of those who are no longer something beautiful.” It was something that her mother once told her. And that, it would seem, is what Strayed does over and over again. Frankly good. Do not miss it.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP