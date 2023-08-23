Expensive school, rising prices: an entire year costs up to 10% more

It wasn’t enough Dear–vacationprices are also going up school supplies. After the holidays, families will have to face a new blow. Between diaries, cases, notebooks, rucksacks, books and so on, spending could exceed 1,200 euros per student. To affirm it is Absolute users, which disseminates the first estimates on the “expensive school”. This year, as writes the Sole24Orethe entire school year will cost Italians between 8% and 10% more.

Backpacks and cases

Because of raw material price increases and, in general, in production costs, stationery products recorded an increase of approximately 9.2% on an annual basis. Prices, these, even higher if it comes to products of specific brands and sponsored by influencers. Among all, buying everything you need for the school year can cost up to 50 euros more.

Textbooks

As far as textbooks are concerned, the cost rises according to the level of education: it goes from around 300 euros per student of the sixth grade to 600 euros of Lyceumincluding i dictionaries, but it can even reach 700 euros in some classes, a business that exceeds 1 billion euros a year. On the school texts front, writes the Sole24Orei price increases are in the order of +8/+10% compared to last year and the average expenditure only for i books it will rise on average by around 45 euros per student, with a total increase of +95 euros.

