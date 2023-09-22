J-POP Manga has released all the details on the arrival of the collector’s box set of Dear Sacchanwork of Iori Asaga. It will be possible to purchase the box set, which includes the four volumes that make up the work, in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from next September 27th at the launch price of €27.60.

Let’s find out all the information together thanks to the press release released by the company.

J-POP Manga presents Iori Asaga’s Cara Sacchan

The chronicle of a love that ends in Iori Asaga’s debut miniseries collected in an elegant collector’s box

“Dear Sacchan, if I had had sex with you that time maybe I wouldn’t have ended up walking down such a disastrous path.”

Milan, 22 September 2023. J-POP Manga presents Dear Sacchanthe miniseries of Iori Asaga about the complicated romantic drama between two students, the charming Kyo and the sweet Sacchan. The four volumes of the series will be available in an elegant collector’s box starting from September 27th in bookshops, comic shops and in all online stores!

Since Kyo left his provincial hometown to continue his studies in Tokyo, his relationship with his girlfriend, Sacchan, has become very complicated. The two try to fuel it as much as possible, writing heartfelt letters to each other, but long-distance relationships are anything but an easy commitment to carry out. So much so that the boy, between one letter and another from Sacchan, has fun in the arms of a married woman, Shino. Love is a complex feeling and does not always lead to happiness. What really lies in Kyo’s heart?

A love triangle that forces the tormented protagonists into an increasingly dangerous sentimental game. “Sacchan is the kind of girl I would like to become” writes the author Iori Asaga, “from a male point of view, however, Shino is the one you would like to be conquered by, to play with for just one night. Both characters, at the beginning, are a direct transposition of my ideals.” The other side of love, made up of betrayals, lies and pain, awaits readers in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores starting from September 27th!

Dear Sacchan

by Iori Asaga

Collector’s box – 4 volumes

Format – 12.4×18 – Paperback. With Overload.

Pages – 192 each, B/W

Price – €27.60