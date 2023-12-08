Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

Friedrich Merz is taking a hard line against the traffic light government and Robert Habeck. In a letter, however, the CDU leader is said to have struck a different tone.

Munich – At a debate in the Bundestag on November 28th, CDU leader Friedrich Merz launched a sweeping attack against the traffic light government. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Finance Minister Christian Linder (FDP) and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) – all felt the wrath of the CDU leader. Also Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens). Merz quickly denied the Vice Chancellor’s suitability for his office. “In the 1990s, we had economics ministers sitting on the government bench who really understood something about economics,” said the CDU leader in the direction of the Green politician.

Friedrich Merz (r), CDU federal chairman and Union parliamentary group leader, speaks in front of Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD, M), Robert Habeck (Alliance 90/The Greens, 2nd from left), Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, and Christian Lindner (FDP). © Michael Kappeler/dpa

“Dear Robert Habeck” – Merz writes a petition to the Minister of Economics

Shortly before that, however, Merz is said to have written a letter to the Minister of Economic Affairs and struck a surprisingly gentle tone. The said document is there Mirror and apparently begins with the words “Dear Federal Minister, dear Robert Habeck”. In the letter, Merz, as a directly elected member of the Hochsauerlandkreis constituency, addressed a request to the Minister of Economics. The CDU leader wrote to the Minister of Economic Affairs that his district is “involved in a variety of ways in the area of ​​climate protection” and therefore wants to advance necessary measures “with great motivation and creative enthusiasm.”

Merz further reported delays in the approval of such a project. According to the CDU leader’s complaint, the application procedures proved to be “bureaucratic and cumbersome”. “I ask you to provide positive support in the process in terms of important climate protection measures at the local level,” Merz wrote to Robert Habeck and called the Minister of Economic Affairs a “dear colleague”.

Two days after the KTF ruling, Merz Habeck asked for money for his district

There are less than two weeks between the letter and the general announcement in the Bundestag. Two days before the letter, the Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe had declared the reallocation of 60 billion euros to the Climate and Transformation Fund (KTF) to be unconstitutional, thus plunging the traffic light coalition into a government crisis. The corresponding lawsuit came from the Union faction.

But the funds that Merz had asked the Economics Minister for his district would be according to the report mirror also come from the KTF fund. Funds that were frozen by the Karlsruhe ruling and may not be paid out. The original application was submitted by district administrator and CDU politician Karl Schneider to the federal agency “Future – Environment – ​​Society” (ZUG) in June. With the funding, the Hochsauerlandkreis planned to hire climate protection managers.

The background to the temporal connections is currently unclear. Was the CDU leader not aware that Habeck could not distribute the money from the KTF fund or was he even demanding special treatment for his constituency? The Federal Ministry of Economics wanted to Mirror did not comment on the letter, but stated: “Unfortunately, due to a very high number of applications received, processing times have lengthened significantly.”

Scholz believes in a solution – the traffic light government’s budget crisis continues

The traffic light government’s budget crisis is still ongoing and will most likely extend into the coming calendar year. “We are constantly working on getting it finished as quickly as possible. It is important that all questions about the 2024 budget are discussed carefully and thoroughly,” said Chancellor Scholz on Friday (December 8th).

Scholz, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) are in intensive contact. All available times will be used for discussions, said the spokesman. “That alone is a good sign and all three are confident that they can reach a good agreement.” The SPD parliamentary group leadership no longer believes a Bundestag resolution on the 2024 budget is possible this year. There should be more than enough opportunities for Merz to continue verbally attacking the traffic light government. (fd with dpa)