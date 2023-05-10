“I believe that the problem of high rents is serious but it affects the cities governed by the centre-left. I highlight how in the cities where there are student camps, the municipal councils have not activated policies in favor of young people and students to offer them a decent housing landscape”. These are the words of the Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara to the microphones of SkyTG24 regarding the protests of Italian students in various cities over high rents.

Words that have sparked controversy. “Misinformed minister, you should know that the right to study is a prerogative of the government and the regions,” said the mayor of Bologna Matteo Lepore. The mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri instead sided with the students: “The problem of high rents is a huge problem, the boys are right and I would like to meet them. We are a country with few students, but the resources of the Pnrr are there and we want to make them available in Rome. There is a drugged rental market, also because there is no law that limits the so-called Airbnb, a law that I would like, as there is in all European capitals. In our Plan we also envisage a rental agency that intermediates between supply and demand, also giving guarantees”.

Giuseppe Sala, mayor of Milan, wonders if Valditara’s is a joke or a reflection and replies: “If it is the result of a profound reflection, I believe that with this statement Minister Valditara illuminates the country with respect to what he is. If it’s a joke, I’ll answer with a joke: maybe it’s like this because students have more desire to stay in centre-left cities than in centre-right ones because they welcome their complexity and their problems”.

Solidarity to the students also from the secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein. “It has become impossible for them to find a home and this affects the right to education which is fundamental in our country”. “The Democratic Party – he adds – will continue to push to convince the government to go back on the huge mistake it made by canceling the rent fund, 330 million euros”, but it is also necessary “to be able to put in place policies that recover vacant housing and being able to create a climate of trust so that they can be made available to families who are looking for a home but cannot find it”. “We need to invest more – underlines Schlein – also in social housing. The theme of the house is central for us and I was able to reiterate it yesterday too, saying that the priorities are home, work, climate, implementation of the Pnrr, wages and not the questions of constitutional reforms “.

“The housing crisis does not depend on the political color of the municipal council, but above all on the state and regional policies implemented in recent years. An example? The municipalities of Pavia and Perugia – explained Simone Agutoli of the University Union – which are administered by right-wing juntas, within Regions governed by the right. The minister’s statement is out of this world.”

“It is absurd that Valditara is able to exploit an emergency, such as the housing one, for purely political purposes – said Paolo Notarnicola, national coordinator of the High School Students Network -. The right to university study belongs to the Regions, it is good to remind the minister of this. There are more responsibilities on the housing crisis, which primarily concern the regional councils, followed by the Government and the municipal administrations, which, however, are the last wheel of the cart and which do not have the tools and resources to give structural responses to the ’emergency. It is in the interest of a minister of public education to ensure that the right to study is also guaranteed at university, and this also and above all passes through the right to housing. Valditara perhaps imagines that all students after high school go straight to work, I’m sorry to tell him that’s not the case: if he really wants to play a role in the housing crisis, do it within the council of ministers by asking for timely measures!”.