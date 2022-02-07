Costantino Della Gherardesca’s moving farewell letter to his beloved mother, Countess Costanza, who died at the age of 83

A terrible mourning struck the well-known TV presenter on February 5th Costantino Della Gherardesca. His mother, Countess Costanza Della Gherardesca, passed away from the affection of loved ones at the age of 83, after a long period spent struggling with a bad disease. The Vip son took care of the public announcement of his death.

Credit: costantinodellagherardesca – Instagram

The noblewoman died in her house between the towns of San Vincenzo and Campiglia Marittima, in the province of Livorno. Countess Costanza he was 83 years old and left her husband Jimmy, the children Olimpia and Costantino and the grandchildren Gherardo and Anna.

As anticipated, Costantino Della Gherardesca himself gave the announcement of his death. The presenter, who became known for conducting the Beijing Express reality show and the program Four weddings, he wanted to greet her like this on Instagram:

My mother was the person I loved most and also the one who loved me most. He was the person who raised me, along with my sister Olimpia. He was the person who was generous with me and who taught me to be generous without expecting to have anything back, if not the joy of making people happy.

The presenter defined it as the nicest person in the world, even nicer than him. Not surprisingly, writes Constantine, she had many friends who loved her.

Then the defined “free“. Especially in years when Italy was strongly discriminatory towards women.

The moving farewell of Costantino Della Gherardesca

At the end of the letter the presenter has talked to his mom, reassuring her that he will not be alone now. In addition to many friends and relatives, Constantine mentions Olympia, his sister and first daughter of the Countess.

Thank goodness but also to you, there is your beloved Plix. Olympia is my lighthouse in the dark and I can’t wait to be able to take her to Sri Lanka, on the journey we made.

Costantino was born from the relationship that his mother had in the 70s with Alvin Verecondi Scortecci, who recognized him 5 years after he had already been declared with his mother’s surname.

THE funeral of the woman will take place tomorrow, Tuesday 8 February, in the church of Bolgheri, the famous village in the Italian town of Castagneto Carducci (Li).