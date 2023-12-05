The most heartbreaking moment of Vincenza Angrisano’s funeral was the one in which the mayor read the letter from the woman’s son

A silent and grieving crowd attended the funeral of Vincenza Angrisano. There were many touching moments, but the most heartbreaking one was undoubtedly the one in which the mayor of Andria read the letter written by the woman’s 6-year-old child: “I still feel your warm and affectionate embrace“.

It was celebrated in the early afternoon of yesterday, in the Cathedral of Andria, on funeral by Vincenza Angrisano. Family members, acquaintances and anyone who wanted, she was able to participate and say a final farewell to the woman killed by her husband last November 28th.

A long one applause he welcomed the coffin and then accompanied it to the exit. The homily pronounced by the bishop of Andria was moving, Monsignor Luigi Mansi:

Please welcome our sister Vincenza into your arms. Forgive us if, upon hearing the news of this latest tragedy, which has humiliated and stained our civil and ecclesial community with shame, we have cultivated feelings of indignation and revenge.

Many i moving moments during the function. The most heartbreaking, however, was the one in which the mayor of Andria Giovanna Brunobrought to the altar a drawing made by Vincenza’s youngest child, the one who was only 6 years old. Drawing accompanied by a letterwritten instead by the eldest of 11 years, whose words pierced the hearts of everyone present.

The letter from Vincenza Angrisano’s son

I love you, always stay in my heart, you are the person I love most in the world. I will always remember you. I can still hear your voice and the happiness you had for life, as well as your soft hand hugging me. Dear mother, wait for me up there because there is no remedy for death, but when I am old I will join you. I look at your photos and listen to your voicemails. I still feel your warm and affectionate embrace.

The first citizen then asked him to come humanity recovered through prayer and silence and not with spectacularization or curiosity.

In church, besides obviously all the family members of the woman, there was also some of her husband, who were also heartbroken by a tragedy that affected everyone.