“Dear Michele”, part two, arrives at the Senate of the Republic where it will be presented on Wednesday. A book which, like the first, brings together many testimonies (there are 49 in all) whose common thread is the memory of Michele Scarponi, the climber from the Marche region who won the 2011 Giro d’Italia, hit while he was training on 22 April 2017. The book of the Michele Scarponi Foundation is edited by Alessandra Giardini and published by Tuga Edizioni. Among the testimonies – runners, sports directors, mechanics, masseurs, photographers, journalists – this time there is also that of the blue football coach Roberto Mancini. Here’s an excerpt: “He was a huge Inter fan, when we passed each other on a bicycle he happened to talk about football, he asked me, he was curious. Then after a while he would just leave me there because at my pace he felt like he was practically standing still ”.