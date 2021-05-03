Illustration by Mela Pabón for the office of ‘Querida Mela’ in EL PAÍS

The increase in pandemic boredom has caused a wave of unnecessary conflict. Mela Pabón gives a good account of this in the first installment of her illustrated counseling: Dear mela. Readers can send their little crises to [email protected], to tell someone else about the problems that friends got tired of hearing.

The humorous Instagram astrologer illustrating comedy horoscopes will use the inspirational messages for her next posts. Pabón opened his account to vent after Hurricane María that hit Puerto Rico in 2017. His advice is followed by more than 919,000 on his account @checkinmela on Instagram and social media.

Mela Pabón’s responses to readers:

This is not a substitute for professional help, each case was written for synthesis and the advice is based on the opinion of Pabón, “someone who also shits it.”

