It is the image of the day. Mauricio Pochettino decided to change Leo Messi against Lyon, The flea He was left with a face of circumstances, he did not understand why they changed him, like all those who were following the game. Pochettino may have been in Paris longer than Messi and that he is the coach and the one who makes the decisions, but there are lessons that must come learned from home: Messi is not changed, especially in those circumstances.
And he is not changed not because he is the player who wins the most, the one who sells the most shirts or the one with the greatest media impact. He is not changed because he is an unpredictable player, having him on the pitch is synonymous with danger and even though he is not at his best, he attracts rivals. Messi can change a game to you at any time with a pass, a dribble or a goal, especially when the game is so tight.
Pochettino should have spoken before with Pep Guardiola or with Luis Enrique so that they gave him some classes on how to manage and treat Leo Messi. The Argentine coach has too many roosters in that corral and it is not convenient to anger one of them just started the course and less the one who is the new idol of the fans and the flagship of the club.
Messi, Pochettino and PSG must go hand in hand so that the constellation of stars does not turn against the interests of the club, and removing the Argentine star in a game that was not yet decided is not the best step. Pochettino will rule in the dressing room, but the one on the field is Messi and it will always be better to have a happy Messi who makes his team enjoy and not an angry and unmotivated Messi who crawls through the fields. If Messi is in Paris, it is to play and lead this team, and that is done on the field.
