Our B-segment would benefit from this angular Kia crossover.

The B-segment of crossovers is a colorful mess at the moment. It is therefore an important segment because many people opt for such a small, tall hatchback. Is that a problem? Selling cars is never a problem, so not really. It is mainly us spoiled petrolheads who have problems with this 'seedless' segment.

Kia

If you know that your cars operate in a popular segment, you can choose to make something fun of it. Now we want Kia not without reason to give the wind in Europe, but the Stonic is very nice. As a GT-Line with a contrasting roof, it is fine, but that costs something. Then of course you also have the Niro which, with its ultra-modern design, is anything but boring. But you can't get that with the simple non-hybrid engines that make the Stonic a good deal in terms of money.

Kia Sonet

Now we're not Chief Executive of Global Operations, Market Strategy and Model Range at Kia, but as far as we are concerned, Kia builds the solution itself. In India, the Korean brand presents the facelifted Sonet. That is the smallest SUV of the brand there and in other growth markets. Exactly in the B segment, that is. If you ask us, it's a cool thing.

The somewhat chunky design of larger models such as the Sportage and EV9 is well reflected in the Sonet. It is most reminiscent of the Seltos, a larger SUV that we also do not get (and perhaps would rather have than the Sportage). A B-segment crossover will never be the sex appeal of a sports car, but with such a popular segment it is important what you put on the road. After all, you largely determine the street scene.

Facelift

The Kia Sonet has been around for a while and it is a major facelift. The taillights now look more like previously revealed Kia models and oddly shaped headlights also seem to be a new trend for Kia. It doesn't have to be your thing, the advantage of finding something ugly is that at least you don't find it boring.

We hear you thinking: yes, but this will of course never meet our safety requirements. That may not be so bad. Kia has all kinds of pictures on their model page of the Sonet in India with the special features of the thing. This also includes at least six airbags, forward collision warning, blind spot sensor and adaptive cruise control. Since the facelift, you have access to wireless Apple CarPlay, seat ventilation, a Bose Premium audio system and wireless charging of your smartphone. The interior with a 10.25-inch screen and a meter box of the same size is also no different from what we are used to here.

engines

Perhaps type approval regarding emissions will become a thing for the Kia Sonet. The car has more or less exactly the same powertrains that you could get in the Rio about eight years ago. An 83 hp 1.2 MPi, a 1.0 liter T-GDi with 120 hp (identical to the one in the Rio, i20, Stonic and Kona) and a somewhat very old 1.5 CRDi diesel with 114 hp. Scrap the diesel and the MPi, add a 48V Mild Hybrid system to the 1.0 and you have an excellent alternative to the Stonic.

So, Kia: any idea to bring this Sonet to us? To replace the Stonic or simply replace it completely? We think it's a cool thing to attack our urban jungles. For now, the Kia Sonet remains an Indian treat, as it is also built there.

This article Dear Kia, can we also have this nice crossover? first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Dear #Kia #nice #crossover