Dear John,

Call me naive, but I expected more from your comeback† A man with so much life experience and prestige can’t sit on the dock forever, I thought. But even after a short cool-down, you remained an aggrieved and angry man. You even threw a middle finger in the air.

It was painful to watch, self-reflection was hard to find. It was everything and everyone except yourself. You didn’t have a good word to say about all the ‘straight-faced and hypocritical bastards’ at the talk show tables. Only the victims of sexual violence could count on any kind of understanding, thanks to a good conversation with your wife. You didn’t mean to hurt them. But say sorry? That never. You’d rather die.

Johan, I am a victim of sexual violence. After the police sent me away – I could not show any signs of violence – I went looking for compensation myself. I told my rapist what he did to me. This was without a doubt the toughest conversation of my life.

His reaction was similar to yours. At first he laughed at me. Then he held up his middle finger and walked away angrily. I don't expect an apology from this man for a long time. Apologies are worth nothing if you don't mean it.



Quote

You really could have helped us further in the social debate by showing that you also take this problem seriously and that you, as the father of a daughter, demand a better world for women

And I didn’t expect that from you on Monday either. For heartfelt apologies you first have to understand exactly where the pain is, and you didn’t give me that impression the last time we saw you on TV. But for a public figure with such a huge following (read: exemplary role) I would have expected at the very least that you would do your best to investigate that pain.

To understand exactly what the huge fuss of the past few weeks was all about. That was not about you, but about a major social problem: sexually transgressive behaviour. And the hurtful reactions that victims face.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

But instead of looking that tiger deep in the eye, for example by talking to a victim, you chose the easy way out† With Heleen van Royen next to you at the table, the type of woman who does everything to one of the guys If you want to be rude and shout that there are also many women who really don’t mind the candle story, you could probably count on a lot of understanding for your side of the story. But the side that should really be about, namely that of the victims, was omitted, as so often.

Johan, you chose your own victimhood. But you could have become the nation’s hero by using your comeback to have a good conversation about sexual assault and the impact of your story on victims.

You really could have helped us further in the social debate by showing that you also take this problem seriously and that you, as the father of a daughter, demand a better world for women. You could have made history on Monday, but that opportunity isn’t over yet.

John, we need you. Because for all the experts who have had their say at the talk show tables and have now personally declared the discussion closed, it’s easy to talk. This story has been milked out for them. But not yet for the victims.

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. Every week also via Spotify and iTunes to listen.

