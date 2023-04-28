Mexico.-A famous host of Imagen Televisión joins Televisión Azteca, after being fired from the first company during 2021 and it is about Carlos Quirarte.

Carlos Quirarte will be part of the ‘We, You Made with the Ruiz Lara’ team, as reported by various news portals.

In fact, Quirarte once again joined Televisión Azteca where he was hired to participate in ‘Come Joy, weekend’ and ‘Al Extremo’.

Carlos Quirarte. Instagram photo

Starting next Monday, Quirarte will be part of the news team of the Ajusco television station together with the spouses Christina Lara and Roberto Ruiz, in a new project that They hope it will please the public.

Ruiz has quoted in an interview for Televisión Azteca that Carlos Quirarte will be in charge of entertainment news and the latter has proven to be a professional in other programs where he has been seen participating before.

Carlos is originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, he is 39 years old and he first developed professionally in his hometown, then in CDMX, where for the first time he participated in the program ‘Every morning’, with Ingrid Coronado, Ana la Salvia and the late Fernando del Solar.