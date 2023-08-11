The law which introduced the obligation for petrol stations to display signs with i average prices of petrol and diesel is not proving to be particularly effective. As reported by La Stampa on newsstands today simply has not been respected or has had no effect: numbers in hand, just a few days before August 15, petrol in Italy once again exceeded 2 euros per liter in served mode, while on the motorway it costs more than 2.2 euros even in self-service mode.

No effect

According to the oil companies it is a pure one coincidence, and that therefore there is no link between the increase in fuel prices and the arrival of the holidays. Whether this is the case or not, the certainty is that since the introduction of the obligation for petrol stations to display signs, petrol in “self-service” mode has increased by 3.5 cents per litre, even car diesel has done so. by 7.2 cents, more than 4% higher. All so random Therefore?

Confident bear

However, the government continues to support the measure in question. Only a few days ago Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, spoke of a far from useless obligation, thanks to which in Italy “we have a industrial price deducted from taxes lower than that of Spain, France and Germany”.

Consequences and clarifications

So the majority goes straight, yet there are two consequences to the increase in fuel prices which cannot be underestimated: the first obviously concerns the pockets of motorists, which are emptying more and more rapidly; the second, however, bears the name of inflation, considering that the increase in petrol and diesel is destined to be reflected in the prices of almost all goods and services. “Price speculation gas station attendants cannot be blamed, given that their margin is just 3 euro cents per litre – it reads in the newspaper – Furthermore, the prices of petrol and diesel know both upward and downward movements, while industrial products know how to move in only one direction: they increase when their cost factors increase and they remain unchanged when their cost factors depreciate”.