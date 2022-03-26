After the approval of the measure that reduces the taxes applied on fuels by 25 cents, albeit only for a duration of 30 days, Italian motorists have returned to breathe after weeks of very high costs for both petrol and diesel. Many have wondered how much this has cost the community expensive fuels, and above all how much the state has earned thanks to the increases at the pump. Consumerism and the research center of Alma Laboris Business School, which they created, tried to answer this question an investigation joint.

And the numbers that emerged from this survey speak for themselves: on the one hand, expensive fuel has cost Italians in just six months over 9 billion for the higher costs of refueling cars, on the other hand in the same period the State collected over 25 billion by way of VAT and excise duties on petrol and diesel. Exorbitant figures, which have come out of the pockets of Italian motorists to end up in those of the State, almost in three ways. And be careful because, as mentioned, the current discount approved by the government will have a duration of just 30 days: in addition, both the oil and energy companies and Confindustria and distributors have reacted negatively to this measure. We will see how the situation will evolve in the coming weeks, but the forecasts do not bode well.