Green light for the reactivation of the mobile excise duty system introduced by the 2008 budget law. The cut in excise duties can be adopted if the price “increases, on the average for the previous two months, with respect to the reference value, expressed in euros, indicated in the last economic-financial planning document presented”. The decree also “must take into account any decrease in the price compared to that indicated in the economic-financial planning document, on average for the previous four-month period”.