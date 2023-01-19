Expensive fuel, gas station strike confirmed. The acronyms: “Disappointed by the government”

A I find “disappointing” which did not provide the right elements to push the category associations to “revoke the strike”: the president of Anisa-Confcommercio, Massimo Terzidoes not mince words to announce the confirmation of the planned mobilization for the January 25-26 by fuel plant operators. The table with the government therefore it did not produce the desired result. The meeting at Mimit “was disappointing” and “there weren’t the conditions to revoke the strike”, underlined the president of Figisc, Bruno Bearzi during a press conference with Faib and Fegica.

“The strike is confirmed”, underlined the president of Fegica in turn, Robert DiVincenzo. “There is a lot of disappointment,” the Faib chairman added, Joseph Lost. From the meeting at Mimit with the managers “no element has arrived that could push us to revoke the strike”, remarked the president of Anisa-Confcommercio, Massimo Terzi emphasizing that “sign display is anything but transparency”.

Dear fuels, Codacons: “The reduction in strike time is just a joke”

In the meantime, to pronounce today on the reduction of the working hours gas station strike announced by Fegica from 60 to 48 hours was also the Codacons who called the choice “one socket for the bottoms“. The petrol stations, rather, “would do well to revoke the strike altogether, because a cut of a few hours to the protest represents a mockery to the detriment of the citizens, explained the president Charles Rienzi who judges the strike “not only useless, but also harmful to the community, which will cause inconvenience to consumers, already affected by the increases in fuel prices at the pump”. Codacons went back to reiterating “the need for a table with all parties involved aimed at solving the critical issues on the petrol front, shortening the fuel supply chain, combating speculation at every level and obtaining a structural reduction in price lists at the pump”.

Dear fuels, pump increases continue

In the meantime, the bullish phase for fuel prices continues. After yesterday’s adjustments, today it is the market leader Eni who intervenes on the price lists. So they go up national averages of the prices charged at the pump. The prices of refined products are still on the rise. According to the usual survey by Staffetta Quotidiana, this morning Eni increased the recommended prices of b by one cent per literpetrol and diesel. For IP we register a upward adjustment of 0.5 cents/litre on both products. For Tamoil +2 cents/litre on petrol.

These are the averages of the prices charged communicated by the operators to the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development and processed by the Staffetta, recorded at 8 yesterday morning on about 15 thousand plants: gasoline self service a 1.822 euros/litre (+3 thousandths, companies 1.823, white pumps 1.821), diesel at 1.872 euros/litre (+2, companies 1,873, white pumps 1,870). Petrol served at 1,960 euros/litre (+2, companies 2,001, white pumps 1,880), diesel at 2.010 euros/litre (+2 companies 2,051, white pumps 1,928). LPG served at 0.783 euro/litre (-2, companies 0.794, white pumps 0.770), methane served at 2.186 euro/kg (-19, companies 2.224, white pumps 2.154), LNG 2.625 euro/kg (-5, companies 2.665 euro /kg, white pumps 2.594 euro/kg). These are the prices on the highways: self-service petrol 1.906 euro/litre (2.164 served), self-service diesel 1.953 euro/litre (2.212 served), LPG 0.885 euro/litre, methane 2.339 euro/kg, LNG 2.742 euro/kg.

