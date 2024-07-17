Ukraine: Orban’s letter to EU leaders on his peace proposals

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has sent a letter to the members of the European Council to inform them of the outcome of his ‘peace missions’ and his proposals for ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This was announced by his political advisor Balazs Orban. When asked about it, the spokesperson for the European Commission, Eric Mamer, stressed that he had not yet received any communication on the matter and that in any case the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, as a full member of the European Council, should also be among the recipients of the letter. For his part, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, explained that he was “not aware of the content of the letter”. “Of course, in his contacts in Moscow, Orban has set out the key parameters of his vision. But of course we do not know the content of the internal correspondence within the EU. Therefore, perhaps there could be some nuances. But I repeat that we are aware of Orban’s general approach”, he explained.

EU Commission: We have no trace of Orban’s letters

The presidency of the European Commission “has no trace” of letters sent by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on possible proposals for the solution of the conflict in Ukraine. This was reported to ANSA by the spokesperson of the blue-star executive. The director of the prime minister’s political office, Balazs Orban, said in an interview that the “prime minister informed the leaders of the European Council in writing”. “The president of the Commission is part of it”, the spokesperson noted.