Dear flights, O’Leary: “Illegal decree, the EU will cancel it”

“There internal growth” of the Italian aviation sector “is jeopardized” by the ‘price decree’ of the government, “illegal and stupid” and “restricting the freedom of airlines to set low airfares.” He said it, presenting the company’s winter offer in Milan, the CEO of Ryanair, Michael O’Leary, for which “European law guarantees airlines the freedom to set prices lower or higher, and no Italian decree can limit”. A decree that “will be annulled by the European Courts”, the manager said he was convinced.

“This illegal decree – underlined O’Leary – it will damage Italian national traffic as it will encourage airlines, such as Ryanair, to reduce flights/capacity on domestic routes (which are subject to the decree) and to transfer flights/capacity to international routes to/from Milan and Rome where it is still possible to set prices prices freely. This decree will only bring fewer flights and higher fares for Sardinia and Sicily”, added the founder of Ryanair who concluded: “Italy, its islands and its regions have been among the greatest beneficiaries of the growth and Ryanair’s low fares and unfortunately this stupid and illegal decree, based on false and inaccurate advice from Enac, will have the opposite effect by reducing capacity and increasing fares for Sardinia and Sicily, until it is canceled by the European Courts”.

