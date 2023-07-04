Genoa – In the summer of super price increases, the lion’s share goes to air fares. And if the purse of the tourist traveling around Italy, Europe and the world must include a an average plus 18 percent for hotels and a substantial plus 42 for bathing establishmentsthe race for the increase didn’t end there.

Flight fares have risen by 47 percent with peaks of 52. Rates (across the continent, not just in our country) equal to 5, 6 times the inflation rate. It all happens while fuel consumption is down 22 percent. The companies defend themselves: “We are using the one we bought several months ago when the prices were much higher”.

It doesn’t look like a trend that’s set to stop anytime soon. This was explained by Loredana Pisano, vice president of Fiavet, the Italian federation of travel companies. At the helm of her Genoese agency, she projects her gaze not only to the near future, but also after the summer. To draw a conclusion: climbing the ladder of an airplane will be tough on the wallet even after the hot season. Translated: those who hope to save money by postponing, postponing, deferring their holidays during the “low season” risk running into a nasty surprise. Loredana Pisano explains: «In reality, the tariffs have already started to skyrocket with the recovery of the sector after the Covid. Today they are high, but we already knew that at certain times of the year they were still high: today we are talking about 15, 20 percent more than in the past if we plan to move between July and August». The problem, for holidaymakers in Genoa and Liguria, is that these prices seem to have stuck as the standard of the future: «These will also be in the low season, where before the rates were substantially lower. Then yes, the differential becomes really challenging». Despite this phenomenon, people travel: “They travel, they go everywhere, even more than in the pre-pandemic period, this is the reality and one can only see it”.

Pricing secrets

There is also the success of some particularly fashionable destinations on the complex mechanism that forms airfares: «If to get to a distant destination a plane has to stop in Dubai, the price will be high because the vehicle will already be full on the first leg for Dubai”. To mitigate the effect of price increases on travelers and entice them some companies try to offer light fares. But be careful. For example, there are flights to New York that have low prices, but then it turns out that it is not possible to embark any type of baggage, not even by hand. If you want to do it, extras are triggered, even of 150 euros. It’s hard to think of anyone leaving for the United States with just the clothes on their backs. No one frankly acknowledges this, but this surge appears to be directly related to losses during the pandemic and lockdowns. There is an anxiety to make up for it, to replenish the company accounts. The game seems to hold up, counting on the availability of tourists who don’t hold back. At the moment.

Summer routes

In this 2023 the projections see a total recovery of the pre-pandemic volume. The dark years of the contagion emergency are behind us. In the long run, the phenomenon of price increases could affect all the dynamics of tourism, national and international. This is why Mister Prices, the guarantor for surveillance Benedetto Mineo, has summoned the main airlines operating on the national routes affected by the greatest price increases just for today.

The price book

On this page we have tried to highlight the extent of the increases by choosing a few parameters. The departure date, the Friday that closes July and is the prelude to the August holidays. A series of destinations with today’s fares and their scissors. The airports most used by Ligurians: Colombo in Genoa, Malpensa and Linate in Milan, Orio al Serio known for its wide low cost offer and Nice. In France the phenomenon seems to be more limited. Naturally, it is illusory to think of establishing the fare of a ticket with total accuracy, because many variables play in the composition of the price: the day of purchase «and the percentage of filling of the aircraft – insists Pisano – which once had much less influence on the final price”. In comparison, however, he highlights the movement of this ideal bar that goes higher and higher. For now, wallets are holding up and the desire for holidays beats any reluctance.

Genoese and Ligurians continue to travel. What are your favorite destinations? In Italy, Catania is strong, traditional Greece, then the Balearics. Los Angeles again. Thailand and Mexico. Those who can spend and turn to the most comfortable, but more expensive offers. But for those who don’t want to put a strain on their bank account, the low cost route remains. Ryanair’s routes from Colombo to Genoa manage to maintain affordable fares for 12 routes, 7 domestic and 5 international.