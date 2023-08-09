What do I do….cut (the sandwich)? It is inspired by the famous phrase of the butcher who always tries to add a few grams to the order of ham to cash in a few cents more. But you know, penny here, penny there, at the end of the working day, that’s a lot of money.

A few days ago, on vacation, I read the episode relating to the sandwich cut in two for the modest cost of 2 euros. Now, I start by saying, I am for the complete autonomy of the entrepreneur and I don’t like the idea of ​​any interference from the government, associations, etc. In a nutshell, if I deem it appropriate, I must be able to sell at the price I want, therefore even more than two euros per cut a sandwich. If I’m smart, I’ll adjust my selling price according to my target and, above all, the demand. If, on the other hand, I am out of business, I will go bankrupt. But… well my but is due to the entrepreneur who wants to be clever by deceiving the customer. I am fluent in English and have often sat in bars with my various American friends, who come to visit me from time to time, and on more than one occasion the waiter served me a very expensive menu with prices for foreigners.

Precisely in Rome, on more than one occasion, we found ourselves instead with taxi drivers asking 50 euros per person for one way from the airport to foreigners who do not know that it is the total rate, including suitcases. In the present case, it’s not the 2 euros that scandalize me, but two other aspects. The first is that the customer must be able to make an informed choice and I don’t think I have read that there was any note relating to the 2 euro surcharge for cutting a sandwich in half (it hurts me even to write it!); the second is the response of the owner who counters by claiming that if the customer had complained at the moment, he would have deducted the two euros. This is one of those cases where silence would have helped her. Rome, and I can only speak of this city since I know it well, has paid the price for a drastic reduction in tourists in previous years for episodes similar to this following a couple of articles in major newspapers with millions of viewers, not the blogger on duty, who in a nutshell advised to avoid Rome because the scam is around the corner.

There are still many sites on the web that talk about how to avoid the “cheats” when visiting Rome. We are now recovering, and fine, but we should make an effort as a community on a national level. Italian catering, from North to South, has an immense value not only for the objective goodness of its cuisine but an incredibly strong attractive power to be one of the most important driving forces of our tourism: experiential food and wine tourism. Let’s not waste it with episodes that run faster on the web than maybe many honest, good restaurateurs who not only cut the sandwich for free but even give you one if they like you. —

The author is an Italian chef, Michelin star, at Glass Hostaria in Rome