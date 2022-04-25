ECB, low-income households with high levels of exposure are at risk of poverty

“The families they draw from theirs savings to cushion the impact that the higher prices ofpower have on consumption “: this is the alarm raised by European Central Bank in an anticipation of the economic bulletin, in which it is estimated that the impact is about five to six times greater for families poorer “.” The increase in energy prices, the economists suggest in the ECB study, has significant distributive implicationswhich require targeted fiscal policy measures “.

In detail, the recent increase in energy prices it is a clear headwind for the recovery in consumption. “In the early stages of the pandemic, due to the deterioration of the financial outlook, write the Central Bank expetrti, households scaled back their consumption plans, mainly in response to cost shocks and, soon after, to a series of negative shocks of demand recall “.

“Since the beginning of 2021, positive demand shocks have led to a recovery of financial conditions, consumption and savings expected by households, analysts continue. “However, the increase in commodity prices observed since the summer of 2021 has increasingly been seen as a suffocation of the expected financial situation of families, thus weighing on their spending plans”.

The analysis of the ECB aims to evaluate how i energy prices impact on private consumption and through which channels, knowing that “since the demand for energy is not elastic in the short term, this large increase in prices implies a decline in household consumption that needs to be absorbed or through a reduction in non-energy consumption of products and services, or through a reduction in savings, or through an increase in earnings “.

A premise that is answered in the final part of the substantial analysis. “The families draw on their savings to cushion the impact that higher energy prices have on consumption, the European Central Bank researchers write. “The empirical evidence confirms that, at least in the short term, families substantially reduce their ratios of savings to cope with the increase in energy spending, albeit to a lesser extent if liquidity reserves are limited, due to unforeseen expenses. “Obviously, the impact is not the same for everyone.

“The identification of the savings responses on different income quintiles reveals that, for the same absolute increase in energy expenditurethe reduction in savings is inversely related to family income and about five or six times more for households in the bottom quintile of the income distribution than for those in the top quintile. ” 20% of the poorest families greatly reduce their savings. The ECB also photographs the passage of family choices starting from the period of the lockdowns linked to pandemic.

READ ALSO:

Government, Salvini relaunches fiscal peace on Affaritaliani.it. Plan

Poll, the League surpasses Brothers of Italy. Among the leaders … The tables

Bankitalia and Confindustria divided by the war in Ukraine

Conductor makes too many fines. Fired. The Cassation gives him back his job

Sara Manfuso and Virginia Saba together. Piddino’s wife and Di Maio’s partner

Rai gives 50,000 euros a month to Marco Damilano. And it is storm

Peace march of Assisi, the performance of the drums in Ponte San Giovanni. VIDEO

Manager, from Havas Milan to Tim: all the new chair changes

Decarbonisation, Ovs accelerates: 46% CO2 cut in 2030

Italian Taste Summit: oenology and neuromarketing for exports

Frecciarossa for Scuderia Ferrari: Italian excellence travels fast