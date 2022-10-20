The “tools” to be used to reduce the price of gas in Europe “must be discussed intensely”, because “they must work. Nobody wants to run out of gas: we need to discuss how to lower prices and have enough gas for everyone in the EU“The German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says this on the sidelines of the European Council underway in Brussels.

“We are the EU’s biggest supporters – he continues – we pay 26% of the budget and develop many solidarity mechanisms, as in the last crisis, with the Recovery and Resilience Facility. Most of the Recovery money has not yet been used. and they are destined for what is needed now: investing in infrastructure, in the fight against climate change, in renewables, etc. It is the same thing for RePowerEu, which is an excellent proposal “.

“We must find ways to support all countries to lower prices, not only with subsidies, but also in world markets. We must work with South Korea and Japan, who are” gas buyers, “with other G7 friends who they are suppliers and with other supplier countries. This is what we need to talk about “, he concludes.

The Elysée announced that French President Emmanuel Macron will receive the German Chancellor in Paris on Wednesday. The meeting takes place in a context of tensions between the two countries. Today the two leaders met in Brussels ahead of the European summit dedicated to the surge in energy prices. “I don’t think it’s good for Germany and Europe if Germany isolates itself,” Macron said upon his arrival in the Belgian capital, stressing the need to work with the German chancellor in search of shared solutions.