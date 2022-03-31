Opec, producing countries should leave the agreed production increases of 432,000 barrels per day unchanged

Administration Biden is considering a withdrawal of Petroleum from US emergency reserves up to 180 million barrels for several months. They report it to Reuters different sources. There move is an attempt at control the rush of oil priceslike others raw material, since the conflict in Ukraine broke out. After these rumors i WTI futures plummeted by more than 6% at 101.50 dollars a barrel, while those on Brent left over 45% on the ground at 108.36 dollars.

There Strategic Petroleum Reserve US currently contains 568.3 million barrels, the lowest amount since May 2002, according to the US Department of Energy. Crude oil prices have gone up ever since fly has invaded Kiev in late February and the United States and allies responded with heavy sanctions on Russia, the second largest crude oil exporter in the world. The Brentthe global benchmark, rose to around $ 139 earlier this month, a top since 2008.

Today the US president Joe Biden will make comments on his administration’s actions to counter these rises, she said White House. There Russia is one of the leading oil producers in the world, contributing approximately 10% to the global market. But the penalties and the reluctance of buyers to buy the Russian oil could remove about 3 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian crude from the market starting in April, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned. There Russia exports from 4 to 5 million bpd.

The news comes just before theOrganization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, OPEC + which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, meet to discuss the reduction of supply limits. The United States, Great Britain and other countries have urged the Opec + to rapidly increase production, but no twists are expected. Opec + they should leave the agreed production increases of 432,000 barrels per day unchanged.

Meanwhile, in the early hours of the morning, i oil prices after news that the Biden administration is considering a massive release of strategic crude oil reserves. THE future on Wti they yield 6.46% to 100.86 dollars a barrel; the Brent drops by 4.90% to 107.89 dollars.

Prices plummet on the day of the OPEC + meeting in which producing countries should leave the agreed production increases of 432,000 barrels per day unchangeddespite the disruptions in the flow of crude oil due to the war in Ukraine. The hypothesis that the producing countries will not tighten the taps does not help however raw to cushion the collapse in prices.

In the meantime, I start with a cautious rise for Piazza Affari, in line with the main European stock exchanges. In early trading, the Ftse Mib index posted + 0.17% to 25,343.70 points. The focus of investors remains on Ukraine and on the signs of a possible easing of tension on the ground, accompanied by a new sharp drop in oil prices.

“Contradictory information on the progress of discussions between Russia and Ukraine,” warns John Plassard, an investment specialist at Mirabaud, however, continues to make markets volatile. They shine on the Milanese list Saipem (+ 1.93%) e Tim (+ 1.25%) and U are also trading highernicredit and Mediobanca among bankers.

Among the industrialists, Pirelli (+ 0.16%) and Stellantis (+ 0.28%) did well. Growing too Inwit at + 0.49% and Generali Assicurazioni at + 0.55%. Below Tenaris which yields 1.45% ed Eni 1.03%. In decline Banco Bpm, Leonardo, Nexi And Campari.

