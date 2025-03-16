William Shakespeare’s tragedy dyes this season of female cycling. The new rivalry between Demi Vollering and Anna Van der Breggen has nothing to envy to the intrigues and betrayals of Hamlet, Macbeth or King Lear. Fratricidal struggles have many in the history of cycling, such as Hinault and Lemond, companions in the Vie Claire, or Accountant and Armstrong in the Tour of France of 2009, in which the tension in the Astaná team’s motorcycle was cut. There have also been battles that divided a country, such as Coppi and Bartali in Italy, or Anquetil and Poulidor in France. But this is another chapter, one step further.

Both are compatriots, Dutch for more signs, they were also companions in 2021 and then one was coach of the other, which he molded as his successor. Today, for the first time, they are rivals. The struggle on the throne is served quite morbid.

You do not remember a return to the competition like Anna Van Der Brenggen, which has returned after two years in the car directing the best team in the world, the SD Worx. Now, with 34 years- almost 35- has decided to return to give pedals in the platoon.

Being a coach to return to runner is not a common step in a sport as sacrificed as cycling. The Dutch has recovered the ambition he lost with 31 years.

Coming from who’s coming, the purpose can be seen as a warning, a threat. Because when Van Der Breggen retired in 2021 it was the best with Annemiek van Vleuten, already withdrawn. His record includes an Olympic gold in Rio 2016, two route World Cups (2020 and 2018), four turns of Italy (2021, 2020, 2017 and 2015), two lieja-bastogne-lieja, a tour of Flanders and seven Vallea arrow!

The rest of the platoon’s favorites already knows that a new (or old) new star arrives.

Last winter the reappearance began to take shape. “It practically released us in training,” discovers Lorena Wiebes, European champion and perhaps the best sprinter in the world, another of the SD Worx cracks, also Dutch, by the way.

However, in the most powerful and dominating squad not everything was pink. And everything broke out at least you could imagine. On March 27, 2024, while the classic was played through Flanders, it was public that Demi Vollering was not going to continue. “We made a generous offer and told him that he should respond before a certain date,” said Erwin Janssen, the patron of the SD Worx, which did renew until 2028 to the Belgian Lotte Kopecky, world champion two years in a row.

Maybe he sensed something. The truth is that the status of Vollering, the head of rows, was affected the rest of the season. To the point that in the Tour of Women’s Spain, he won, Van Der Breggen was not as director in the car by his side. He was absent and preferred to participate in The Traka, a grave race that is played in Girona.

The culminating point of the disagreement between the leader and the team came in the fifth stage of the Tour of Femmes. Taking the yellow jersey, Vollering suffered a fall in the absence of 7 km for Amnéville’s goal. You are not waiting for her, they argue that the radio did not work and the first one even ends up winning the stage. Vollering loses almost two minutes and falls to the ninth place. He will stay seconds from recovering all the time and gives the Tour to Newiadoma (Canyon).

The situation is irreconucible and in October the signing of Vollering is announced by the FDJ-Suez. “It is a great day for the team and for French cycling. Never in modern cycling, a winner of the Tour had signed for a Gallic team, ”said the general manager, Stephen Delcourt.

After the dramatic separation on the one hand and the return of the other, the duel was sung. It was a matter of days that the faces were seen. And it soon arrived. It was last week at Strade Bianche, the classic for the Tuscany famous for its Sterratoa race that both had already won.

Van der Breggen confirmed that Stages With the SD Worx in Lapia and Jávea they had worked. She and Vollering were the strongest and saw each other alone in the absence of 10 km, fighting, after attacking Le Tolfe on the climb. A full -fledged hand between the teacher and the student. The mentor against her best pupil. Besch was the friendship. There are no advice. Only a fierce rivalry.

“Demi wanted me to relieve and collaborate but I needed some more time to recover. So I said: ‘I’m not young.’ I did not expect to end her, ”said Van Der Breggen his conversation. They arrived together to the Via Santa Caterina de Siena, where, at 500 meters for the goal, the young Vollering showed her explosiveness, attacked and went for victory.

“We Fucking Did It”, The winner of Delcourt shouted in the celebration. The first battle was for the FDJ cyclist. But there will be more war. Especially in the Tour of Femmes Femmes, a race that already won Vollering in 2023 but that did not exist when Van Der Breggen retired. “I don’t say I don’t want it but I have to do where I am. The squad level has risen, ”he analyzes. That is where the veteran can use her experience, her knowledge and take advantage of knowing the watts, data and parameters of what was for two years her subordinate, her beloved enemy. Who will stay with the throne?