TPI interviews Francesca Re David, 61, from Rome, since 2017 general secretary of Fiom, the metalworkers union of the CGIL.

Secretary, iOn June 26, you of the CGIL will be in the streets with CISL and UIL to ask for an extension of the redundancy block. But time is running out: the blockade, for larger companies, expires on June 30th.

“I wonder why there is all this rush to get people fired in the summer. I see a lot of ideology on the part of businesses. They want to show who is boss ”.

That is?

“The workers for whom the redundancy block is now being lifted are the same workers who, during the first phase of the pandemic, had to go on strike to close the factories, because the companies wanted to remain open. To these workers today we want to say that the recovery starts from the fact that they are once again able to be fired. It doesn’t seem like a good sign for the country ”.

Industrial production has returned to pre-pandemic levels and Federmeccanica says orders are on the rise. Why, at least in the sectors that have recovered, cannot the block be removed?

“We think that the reform of the social safety nets must be achieved. We want to ask for an extension of the state of emergency, but the only element we want to keep out is precisely that of the dismissal of workers. The dismissals we are talking about are not only linked to the crises but also to the reorganization of entire sectors, due to difficulties arising from the pandemic and digitalization ”.

And therefore – you say – if a company needs flexibility to reorganize itself, it must not do it by firing but by using new social safety nets.

“The reorganization of companies must be linked to social safety nets that support the reduction of working hours and training. Choosing the simplest way, that of layoffs, is unacceptable ”.

Draghi’s mediation – blocking of layoffs confirmed only for companies that use layoffs – isn’t it good?

“No, it doesn’t seem like a good intermediary point. Thus we will have the paradox that companies will be able to choose whether to use the redundancy fund, at no additional cost, or to lay off ”.

July, August, September, October: are four months enough to carry out the reform of the social safety nets that is needed?

“Minister Orlando says he has it almost ready. It would be interesting to know what it is, because he didn’t discuss it with us ”.

In which direction should this reform go?

“There are interesting things left by the previous government: I am thinking of expansion contracts or training tools. We think that something else needs to be done too, though. In particular, work redistribution tools such as solidarity contracts should be strengthened, removing the constraints imposed by the Jobs Act. There is a theme of redistribution of work that goes beyond the pandemic and is linked to the technological change underway ”.

But is a reform of the social safety nets sufficient to deal with it? Wouldn’t a more general reform of the labor market also be needed?

“It would certainly be necessary. Since the 1990s, legislation has multiplied forms of precarious work beyond all limits. It is no coincidence that the data show that one can be poor even when working and we have registered a shrinking of the internal market. Putting businesses and the market at the center has led Italy to lose international competitiveness ”.

We come to the individual industrial dossiers. On Tuesday there was the table at Mise with the Government and Stellantis. The company has announced four new electric cars in Melfi starting in 2024. Satisfied?

“We are satisfied that this meeting finally took place, which we have been asking for for years. But we can’t stop at a one-time meeting. Now a real discussion table must be set up ”.

And the plan on Melfi?

“The advance of the plan is positive but it will be necessary to discuss what it will entail: as we have clearly said, innovation on the line cannot mean redundancies and must take into account the tools for redistribution of work with which the transition is faced. Then we want to understand what prospects there are for the other plants of the group ”.

On the gigafactory also the Government seems to have activated. So good?

“We imagine that the government has taken action, but we have no feedback in this regard.”

Was the topic not touched upon at the table?

“He was appointed. But where will they do the gigafactory, when and in what relationship with the industrial plan is an issue that has not been addressed. Both Minister Cingolani and Minister Giorgetti should be promoters of a table where these things are discussed ”.

And instead…

“The government has always been watching so far. The French government is a shareholder of Stellantis, in France and Germany there are permanent tables. In Italy I imagine and hope that the Government has some relationship with the company, but it has been totally watching when the new group was created ”.

Are you afraid that the FCA-PSA merger will prove to be advantageous only for the French and a rip-off for us Italians?

“You have to stay on it. At the time, Marchionne explicitly chose not to invest in the electrification of products and this leads us to be enormously late. In Italian factories we produce diesel engines. What will happen to those factories now? Will they be converted? How will they cope with the hybrid phase? We know absolutely nothing. France is certainly ahead of us. And the management has definitely moved away from Italy ”.

Chapter ex Ilva. If the Council of State confirms the shutdown of the plants, Invitalia’s entry into the share capital risks being wrecked. And at that point?

“Ilva’s is a story that is unbelievable. The state, and therefore the various governments that have succeeded one another, have been overdue for ten years. In Taranto there is a plant that has been under seizure since 2012. And environmental issues also pay the price because in all this time no investments have been made, and in many cases not even ordinary maintenance. We are very late. The government should have already done what it said it would do according to the agreements made with the company, not with the union. This static nature does not favor a solution, on the contrary it worsens the situation ”.

Did you have the opportunity to speak with the president-designate, Bernabé?

“No”.

The announced investment plan expects to reach an annual production of 8 million tons. A very ambitious goal. Maybe too much?

“When Ilva was up and running, it produced well over 8 million tons. The theme is that this will now be done through a process of profound renewal of the plants. And a lot of time was wasted on this. I would like to emphasize that without steel there is no Pnrr. The automotive and household appliance companies in this period are often making redundancies because they do not have steel or semiconductors. The issue of steel in this country is enormous “.

Can ecologically sustainable steel production withstand the brunt of price competition in China, India and Turkey?

“Europe, which is rightly placing a whole series of constraints, will also have to address this issue. If we in Europe place environmental constraints but then we don’t care how dirty the steel gets from the rest of the world, we are not doing a useful thing ”.

How to intervene? With duties?

“With the tools that will be needed. If there is an environmental problem, and there is, it is right to start with Europe, but we must tackle it globally. Certainly the solution is not to say: if they pollute, then we pollute too ”.

Then, however, there is also the employment issue: fewer workers are needed to produce steel in an eco-sustainable way …

“Here it seems that it is the workers who pollute. Let us remember that so far it has been the company and the state that have polluted. And it is incredible to think that the environmentalization process must be paid for not by the company or by the government but by the workers. This is true for Ilva, but in general for the ecological transition. Because even to make the electric car you need fewer employees. The problem, however, cannot be solved with layoffs: we need to understand how work is redistributed and how new work is created ”.

Let’s stay on the steel theme and let’s move to Piombino. Here, too, the situation is on the verge of irrecoverable. Production has almost stopped since 2014. What to do?

“Like Ilva, this steel plant was born with strong public investments. Then various projects followed with agreements made and then not respected by private investors. A serious mistake was having left the steel plant totally in the hands of multinationals, without retaining a role for the state that still exists in other countries. Here the theme is industrial policy ”.

That is?

“Piombino is a center of excellence for the production of rails for trains. The PNRR puts a lot of resources on railways and high speed. Yet the Piombino steel plant is on the verge of disaster. We come from 20 years of lack of industrial policy. Either we tackle this issue now or we will be faced with employment disasters ”.

Whirlpool Naples. Is the game over?

“Not at all. Just tomorrow there is a strike ”.

The company, however, does not seem to have much intention of going back.

“Neither do we. Whirlpool is a multinational that makes profits: it closes for its choice. But, since he took the money, I believe that the state should make itself heard. Here we risk the de-industrialization of the South. Let the government make a proposal. We do not demobilize ”.

As a trade union you often insist on the lack of an industrial policy. How many years has Italy been without it?

“Since the mid-nineties, from the privatization phase. The whole world got drunk on the centrality of the market and the ‘company that does the good of all’. But the company does not do everyone’s good, it does its good. We have been claiming for years, with all governments, center-left and center-right, that multinationals cannot make the industrial policies of this country ”.

In recent years, Italy has been lagging behind in terms of growth and productivity. Don’t trade unions have any responsibility at all?

“Absolutely not. Low productivity is not determined by workers, who work more hours in Italy than in the rest of Europe, but by scarcity of investment in research and innovation ”.

The majority of union members today are retired. Why do you struggle so hard to represent young workers?

“On the one hand, there is an aging of the population, and therefore the number of pensioners registered with the union is increasing. On the other hand, we have difficulties with young people because young people are precarious for a long part of their life ”.

And why do you struggle to represent the precarious?

“They are much more blackmailable. We try to build elements of representation for precarious workers. After that, it must also be said in recent years something has also happened in the relationship with political representation “.

Many workers today vote right. Why?

“There is no longer the political representation of work. The laws that have favored precariousness have not been made only by the right. If the left has decided to no longer follow an idea of ​​social justice that finds its first point of reference in work, workers end up choosing from time to time who they feel closest to them ”.

These days Fiom is celebrating its 120th birthday. She has been in the union since 1997. What has been your proudest moment in recent years?

“There are many. I am proud, in particular, of the ability that Fiom had not to bow to the idea that, since the world does not help us, we must subordinate ourselves to a corporate idea of ​​the union. The No to blackmail of Marchionne, in this sense, was a very important and significant phase “.

And the biggest disappointment as a trade unionist?

“All the times in which, even with the maximum effort, we have not been able to achieve a result in defense of the workers. At the time of the Fornero Reform, for example, we went on strike and acted but we were unable to achieve anything. And every time we go to the factory they remind us of it. I could say the same about the battle on Article 18, but, with bargaining, we have won it back on many sides ”.