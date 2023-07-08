Signed, the down-to-earth Dutchman who wanted a nice, practical and not too expensive car. The Citroën Cactus could be all that for you.

Citroën has many successes, but the Duck (2CV) must be the biggest. This bourgeois car, originally intended for the French farmer who was looking for comfort and usability, has sold in millions and was in production for decades. Since the 1980s, the question has been asked for a while when Citroën will resuscitate the Duck and so far that has not been successful through a direct Duck homage.

Citroen C4 Cactus

If you ask the undersigned, and it will be controversial, the new Duck has already been built. And it’s called Citroën C4 Cactus. No, it is not necessarily a 2CV homage or a car that necessarily wanted to be a successor, but a car that served the people just as well as the Deux Chevaux. Citroën had a great success with it in the Netherlands. It was an SUV in terms of seating position, a large hatchback in terms of size, a stubborn Citroën in terms of styling and a lot of value for money in terms of price. For petrolheads it is far from a dream, but for the normal car buyer (and there are more) it was a very frivolous way to spend everything from 17,000 euros. For more money you also got something more, including the choice of special colors for the body and the Airbumps.

Oh yes, the Airbumps, Citroën’s idea of ​​using air bubbles to give the car a kind of external protective layer. Like it’s a Cactus, you know? But seriously, I’ve heard the term Airbumps come out of the mouths of people who don’t know anything about cars and often those were also the people who thought the Cactus was super fun. In short: the Cactus was actually genius.

Fall of the Cactus

Why can’t you buy a new Citroën C4 Cactus at the moment? That seemed to happen in the Netherlands especially after the facelift in 2017. The Airbumps disappeared (at least, they became fairly generic bumpers on the side skirts), the front became a little less pronounced, the car lost its roof rails and generally looked a bit more serious. While it was precisely that stubborn and playfulness that was the strength of the Cactus. The price tag also became more serious, you could pay almost 5,000 euros more for a bare Cactus. Add to that the fact that the addition benefit often disappeared and nobody suddenly had a reason to buy a Cactus. For example, the new Duck suddenly disappeared again in 2021. Without a successor.

New Cactus

Yet the Citroën C4 Cactus is still being built and sold, in South America. There, the brand even announces that the car will receive some upgrades before 2024. From the photos it looks like the South American version of the Cactus has regained some of the frivolity of the first Cactus. This is mainly due to the return of the roof rails and one of the updates: you can now order details of the car in bright orange.

Screen

The most important update of the new Citroën C4 Cactus is in the interior. There you can enjoy the latest Citroën infotainment through a new 10-inch touchscreen. With wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cool! You also get more USB ports, a wireless smartphone charger and an armrest between the front seats. You will be spoiled again.

All this beauty will cost you exactly 106,990 Brazilian real, or an almost perfectly rounded 20,008 euros. Well, there would be a BPM fine in the Netherlands, but remember that the Cactus is only offered there with the 1.6 THP with 173 hp. We had to make do with the 1.2 PureTech 110 as the base engine.

So, can we get the Cactus back? Or do we no longer need it? Or is it not fun anymore? Or do you see your mother again making a splash in the beautiful-in-simple Citroën?

