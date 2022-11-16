The delicacy with which important issues are treated, combined with illustrious literary quotations and drawings with refined lines is the distinctive trait of the works of Riyoko Ikedaand these characteristics are particularly visible in Dear brotherthe second successful work of manga artist after Lady Oscar, Italian title of Versailles no coffin, The Roses of Versailles, published since 1974 in the magazine Margaret from Shueisha and later collected in three tankōbon released towards the end of 1975. Last June 22, J-POP Manga has brought this fantastic classic to Italy in a full-bodied single volume, enriched by eight color drawings and two unpublished stories. Let’s now go deeper into the analysis of this shojo starting from the plot.

The protagonist is the young girl Nanako Misonoowho is about to start high school at the prestigious Seiran Institute. Enthusiastic to begin his adventure in the new school, he still doesn’t know what vicissitudes he will have to face. The girl, in fact, will become part of the sororityan elite group run by Magnificent three, i.e. the three most popular girls in the school. This will unleash the anger and envy of several companions, who consider Nanako not up to her; she, feeling the need to confide in and express her feelings, begins to write letters to an older boy (hence the epistolary form of the narration), as well as her middle school teacher, Takehiko Henmi. Nanako considers him as a brother to whom she can tell everything, without knowing that in reality he really is, as her stepfather’s son, had with his first wife.

Original title: Oniisama and…

Italian title: Dear brother

Japanese release: 1975

Italian release: June 22, 2022

Number of Volumes: single volume

Publishing house: J-POP Manga

Genre: dramatic, sentimental, slice of life

Drawings: Riyoko Ikeda

History: Riyoko Ikeda

Format: 15×21

Number of pages: 470 We reviewed Dear Brother through the press volume provided by J-POP Manga.

A tangle of existences

The characters of this manga are numerous and all characterized in depth; among the main ones first of all we have Nanako Misonoo, the protagonist, a very young and shy girl with a pretty appearance and simple ways, insecure and naive, but also very generous, sensitive, selfless and determined. She falls in love with Rei Asakaalso known by the nickname of Saint Justand the feelings he has towards him are very strong, so much so that Nanako comes to develop almost an obsession and a boundless admiration for him. The love and apprehension that Nanako feels is as strong as, at the same time, the pain that tears her apart every time she feels Rei’s sadness and little will to live. The latter, in fact, due to disappointments and sufferings, has developed a dangerous addiction to medicines, drugs and smoking. Another key character is Fukiko Ichinomiyastudent council president and head of the Sorority. Always elegant and refined and with an enchanting appearance, in reality under her apparently sweet and kind ways she hides an incredible hatred towards her companions, she has a manipulative and authoritarian instinctand especially towards his sister Rei is cruel and ruthless.

Kaoru Oriharaalso called “Prince Kaoru” for his tomboyish ways, is part of Magnificent three along with Rei and Fukiko. Takehiko Henmi is Nanako’s favorite middle school teacher, the one who he will be chosen by the same as an elective brother to whom to write letters; in reality he really is the girl’s brother, even if not by blood. He is very affectionate and understanding with the young half-sister, he reads her letters carefully and in the course of her affairs he will notice her remarkable growth and maturation. Takehiko Henmi has a best friend, Takashi Ikinomiyaolder brother of Rei and Asaka, a charming boy who is passionate about sports cars and elegant clothes. Takashi tries to conquer instead Mariko Shinobu, despite the enormous distrust that the latter has towards men. The beautiful Mariko is in fact the daughter of a writer of pornographic books who cheated on his wife and precisely because of this conflict between her parents she tends to develop a morbid relationship towards others, for example with Nanako she proves decidedly possessive, because in reality she fears being abandoned. We can undoubtedly say that all the protagonists of this story are, in one way or another, connected to each other: their lives are intertwined and linked to each otherwhether it is because of the blood ties existing between some characters, or simply because of the emotional and sentimental relationships that are created between them.

The young Nanako is unexpectedly invited to enroll in one of the most prestigious private girls’ schools in Japan, the Seiran Gakuen. Between the difficult relationship with the cold companions, who do not consider her up to the standard of the institute, and the overwhelming novelty of the emotions that she begins to explore in her adolescence, Nanako reflects on her new life in a sort of diary, confiding in epistolary form to his older half-brother. A refined reflection on the themes of growth, from love to death to the fragility of feelings. A classic of shojo manga by the author of Lady Oscar, the great Riyoko Ikeda, in a definitive large format edition.

Buy Dear brother following this link at the special price of €14.25 (instead of €15.00). Support Akiba Gamers by purchasing on Amazon through this box!

Free voice to feelings

The strength of the whole story lies precisely in the encounter / clash between apparently different personalities, but who at the same time also have a lot in common; moreover, the story unfolds in the form of letters which, as we have already said, Nanako writes to Takehiko, therefore often the narration takes on the guise of a free (but orderly) flow of thoughts and sensations. The themes that this manga addresses are many: we talk about love, friendship, the sense of family and the existence of strong ties which go beyond those of blood; darker and more delicate topics are also addressed such as pain, suffering, death, addiction to medicines and drugs, the constant need to accept oneself and to be approved also by others, correlated to a strong need to belong to a united and cohesive group.

As far as the stylistic aspect is concerned, this work is imbued with numerous cultural references, in particular philosophical and literary quotations, which often make the language courtly and many decidedly evocative expressions: this is certainly due to the type of studies that manga artist Riyoko Ikeda embarked with passion: those of the humanities. On a technical level, it is possible to appreciate tables with clean and delicate lines, which give life to extremely refined designs; the color pages have soft colors and pastel tones. The backgrounds are also quite neat, only rarely do some illustrations appear simplified through a drastic reduction of particulars and details. The constant presence of floral elements, which are often out of context but which simply serve as a frame, gives elegance to the entire graphic sector. As for the price, it must be said that it is certainly a little high (practically triple the standard price of the usual small volumes), but this is understandable: it is a single full-bodied volume that is absolutely worth collecting, both because signed by a Japanese comic icon, both for care and J-POP dedicated to the cover, layout and color inserts of this new edition: the resulting result is of an excellent standard.

To whom do we recommend Dear Brother?

Dear brother it’s for you if you love romantic stories and if you too dream of finding true love one day, that feeling so overwhelming that it can make you extremely strong and at the same time equally vulnerable. What will strike you while reading will be precisely the expressive force with which the feelings of each character are described, through reflections, dialogues and inner monologues. This shōjo by Ikeda, divided into three stories of a modest length, features characters each with a particular history and past: the human soul and psychology are plumbed in depth, revealing even the darkest and most petty sides. So if you love drama and existential reflections, all you have to do is read this real masterpiece!

Remarkable expressive power of the illustrations and dialogues

Important issues and sensitive topics

Excellent characterization of the characters

Perfect weaving of the plot Some drastically simplified designs