Dear bills, the government extends the bonuses for electricity and gas: who deserves them

Bonuses are back, but not for everyone. The Meloni government aims to extend the discounts on bills in view of a new wave of price increases, while cutting some aid. A compromise to avoid excessively burdening the accounts while the negotiations for the next budget law become increasingly tense.

In the draft decree today on the table of the Council of Ministers, the reduction of VAT on gas bills to 5% and the freezing of system charges will be confirmed. However, according to what La Repubblica reports, the extension of the energy bonus to families with ISEE up to 15 thousand euros will be cancelled, except in the case of very large families, with four children or more. For others, the threshold will return to 9 thousand euros of income.

The “heating” bonus, which should have been triggered in the case of wholesale prices, has also been cancelled of natural gas had exceeded 45 euros per megawatt hour for several days.

The Meloni government also intends to postpone the liberalization of the energy market, with the definitive transition to the free market of the last members of the protected market. The deadline, already extended several times, was scheduled for January 1, 2024.

A decision contested by insiders. “The completion of liberalization is first and foremost an opportunity to save families,” protested the Italian Association of Energy Wholesalers and Traders (Aiget). “In compliance with current legislation, operators have also already made significant investments in people and IT systems (and have announced industrial plans to interlocutors in the banking system) which any extension would inevitably jeopardize, creating yet another fibrillation in the sector close to an already set deadline.”

As regards electricity bills, the extent of the increases will be made official at the end of the week. Following the increases recorded on the wholesale market and the increases expected in the coming months for gas prices (used to generate electricity), an increase of approximately 10 percent is expected. The tariff decided by the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment (Arera) will be valid for the next quarter, starting from October 1st.

Gas rates will also be updated at the beginning of October, referring to August bills. These should remain stable, and then increase in the coming months.