ARERA has communicated the new electricity and gas prices for the first quarter of 2022. Here are the tips to contain the increases

Nightmare increases for Italians starting from 1 January 2022. The Energy Authority has communicated a stratospheric increase in the prices of electricity and methane gas which, for users under the Maggior Tutela regime, will reach + 41.8% on gas and even + 55% on light. (Here the link to the technical data sheet with details of the measures)

The factors underlying the increases, unfortunately, are to be found in theincrease in international oil prices, which in the last year have recorded truly anomalous trends, touching the minimum and maximum of the last 20 years, and have involved not only Italy, but the whole of Europe. The expensive oil and the uncontrolled increase in the prices of natural gas (mostly imported from Russia), combined with the increase in costs for the emission of C02 into the atmosphere, have caused wholesale prices of electricity and gas to soar. If this were not enough, the outlook on energy prices for 2022 is not very optimistic and the widespread feeling is that the prices will remain high throughout the new year.

What is Politics doing and what can each of us do?

The government has intervened like never before to try to contain the effects of these increases. The political debate on the bill issue has been very heated and has made it possible to increase budget allocations, with the aim of reducing direct and indirect taxation and energy consumption and above all trying to support the weakest and poorest sections of the population exposed to poverty. .

For this reason, aid will not be the same for everyone. In detail, the measures implemented by the Government will concern:

zeroing until March 31, 2022 of the General System Charges for electricity and strong reduction of charges on methane gas, in addition to the reduction of the VAT rate on methane from 22% to 5% (extended measure for all domestic and low voltage users);

, which will allow its recipients (families in economic hardship with an indicator of the ISEE economic situation of less than 15 thousand euros) not to be affected at all by the effects of the increases. For families in economic difficulty, therefore, the increases will be offset by a “state discount” in the bill, which will be equal to 600 euros, of which 200 for electricity and 400 for gas. The number of beneficiaries, however, has not been changed, so the benefit for current recipients has been increased, without offering solutions for those who do not fall within the existing ISEE parameters; possibility of payment in installments, up to 10 tranches, of the bills for the first quarter of the new year. Also in this case, the possibility will not be offered to all citizens, but only to those in conditions of economic hardship who are in default condition.

The Government, therefore, can help citizens to contain the impacts of price increases, but it certainly cannot cancel them, considering the extent of the increases that are taking place following this new international energy crisis. Given that the situation is not rosy and the prospects are even worse (the Authority estimates, for 2022, a increase in spending for the average household bills equal to 944 euros), every consumer should act to protect their domestic budget and the economic tranquility of the family, also because the solutions to save on the bill exist and the savings that can be obtained are, in light of these increases, really very important.

The Tips of Abbassalebollette.it to save

Despite the price increases, Abbassalebollette.it, the reference portal for energy efficiency and the comparison of electricity and gas tariffs in Italy, has for some time announced the extent of the increases that will affect Italian families from January and has published a Vademecum with practical tips for saving on bills, also in this period when the prices of electricity and methane are rising.

According to the consultants of Abbassalebollette, therefore, it is possible to save money, without sacrificing living comfort, simply by paying attention to how you consume and what you pay for. In detail, to save on bills it is important to:

Avoid waste. Although it may seem trivial, one of the main causes of high consumption in the bill are inefficiencies and waste, linked both to incorrect consumption habits, and to the presence of obsolete systems or outdated appliances. To give an example, a “traditional” gas boiler consumes much more gas than a modern condensing one. Within a year, a condensing boiler allows you to save up to 30% on gas consumption, which on an average consumption of about 1,500 cubic meters per year per family, means saving on average over 400 cubic meters of methane gas, which, at current prices, is really a lot of money. The investment in the new boiler pays for itself in less than 3 years and for the following years there are only benefits. The same argument can be extended to all energy-intensive appliances, such as air conditioning, oven, washing machine and dryer. We remind you that there are various state incentives to reduce the costs of purchasing and replacing these plants, so that convenience is always guaranteed and investments are accessible to everyone. If efficient systems are also combined with correct consumption habits, such as adjusting the thermostat, the flow temperatures on the heating systems, if the duration of hot showers is reduced, or if an adequate temperature is maintained with summer air conditioning (it is sufficient to set the air conditioner at a temperature of 5-7 degrees lower than the outside one, while it is wrong to set it to 18 degrees when there are 35 outside), you can easily maximize savings, up to even lower electricity and gas bills by 50% . Reduce dependence on the National Network. By now, in 2022, the solutions to reduce the supply of electricity and methane gas from the grid are more than known and, above all, more convenient. If the purchase of electricity and natural gas from national networks is reduced, through domestic self-production and self-consumption of energy, the weight of bills is automatically reduced and, above all, dependence on market fluctuations is reduced. It is therefore in all respects an investment that guarantees a safe and long-term return. Starting from the thermal solar panels, which guarantee the production of domestic hot water at very low cost for at least 6 months a year (almost zeroing the gas bill for hot water for many months) up to the photovoltaic panels, which they allow you to produce the electricity you need, which can also be used to heat the house if you install an electric heat pump, there are solutions to increase energy independence. Also in this case, the State provides a series of incentives, which considerably reduce the initial investments for the purchase of technologies. Find an affordable rate for your needs. Each user has its own need, as the experts of Abbassalebollette.it say. Finding the right rate is often not trivial and you have to evaluate many factors, first of all your consumption. Without knowing one’s consumption, in fact, one only risks making mistakes or not being able to obtain the desired savings. To give an example, if your consumption is concentrated mainly on weekdays and in the evening, it makes no sense to subscribe to a single-hour rate, but it is essential to subscribe to a two-hour rate. The opportunity to consume indifferently at any time of day should not be dazzling, because it is probably difficult to change one’s habits. Furthermore, by signing a two-tier contract, you always have the possibility, by committing yourself, to maximize savings if you are able to change habits to concentrate consumption in the most convenient ranges. So the choice is still very individual. Furthermore, going a little more technical, we can say that there are suppliers who have slightly lower marketing and sales costs than others, but have a higher raw material cost and suppliers who have higher marketing costs, but offer energy and gas at a lower price. The choice of the most convenient supplier therefore depends only on one’s consumption. Those with high consumption will be able to focus on those suppliers with the lowest raw material cost, conversely, those with low consumption will have to focus on the supplier with lower marketing and sales costs. The choice, therefore, is not as trivial as it can often appear. For this reason it is good to rely on competent professionals who know how to choose the most convenient rates and, among these, can recommend the best one to guarantee savings on the bill, as the experts of Abbassalebollette do every day. Beware of scams. The price increases on electricity and gas are a great opportunity for scammers. If we add to this the confusion linked to the fragmented and contradictory communication on the end of the Protected Market (again postponed for another year), we understand well that the scammers have free rein to deceive unsuspecting consumers who, frightened by the increases announced on TV and social networks, can easily fall victim to storytellers and fraudulent call centers. Here an in-depth analysis of Abbassalebollette.it with all the tips to avoid falling into the traps of scammers.

Despite the nightmare increases, therefore, saving on electricity and gas bills is possible and, right now that the prices are very high, we need to move to put in place all possible solutions to pay less on the bill. A good starting point can be to contact Abbassalebollette.it and use the free online services simulation and rate comparison to understand how much you can really save in a year on energy and methane.