It’s a market that, one week before the start of the championship, already lends itself to various considerations. The first element of absolute novelty, of course, was represented by the massive Arab offensive, which upset odds and teams. Yes, because if many players have accepted, others have remained here instead – blocked by their clubs or by personal choice – and only time will tell what effects and what repercussions there will be on their performance on the pitch. Because, you know, regrets – perhaps in delicate moments – end up representing a great burden.