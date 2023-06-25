cand you could have said it before, dear Paolo Napoleon James. We strictly keep the charge of treason in our pockets, it is not the case. But we can certainly talk about frustration and disillusionment. We didn’t invent the repeated declarations of “love for Italy and my Italian roots” or even the stated possibility of wearing blue. The problem is that Banchero realized a little late that he was not only an excellent player, but a potential phenomenon, a first pick in the NBA, a franchise player, the freshman of the year in the American Pro League. Someone who will sign his next contract for figures that will dwarf those promised by the Arabs to Allegri in these hours.