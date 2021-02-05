Ana Patricia Botín, President of Santander, in her office at the bank’s headquarters in Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), last May. Luis Sevillano

“Dear Ana Patricia. I don’t know how to approach this letter and I don’t think it will ever fall into your hands (well, I don’t really trust that your secretary’s secretary will ever read it), but I have the need to write it. And as from the necessity the daring is born, hence today I dare to write these words to you […] Due to my problems with drugs, I ended up robbing bank branches with armed hand, and some of those branches were precisely Banco Santander. ” At the end of last November, a two-page handwritten letter headed by these words arrived at the financial institution’s headquarters, in the Madrid town of Boadilla del Monte. It was addressed, like many others, to the president of the entity, Ana Patricia Botín, but its sender was peculiar. It was Julio, 53 years old and imprisoned in Burgos prison since 2002 to serve several sentences for bank robberies.

In the text, the prisoner, who is participating in a reintegration program, did not ask the banker for forgiveness – “I am not trying to get you to forgive me; […]I have enough that one day I will be able to forgive myself for the harm caused to my family and myself ”-, but rather explained the circumstances that led him to commit a crime, including his drug addiction. On January 29, two months after sending the letter, Julio was able, thanks to […]the involvement of the president of Santander[/…], apologize to one of his victims, the director of the Santander branch in Gipuzkoa, who robbed a pistol in hand in 2014, when he was on prison leave. He did so in one of the so-called “restorative dialogues”, meetings that, like the 11 held with repentant ETA inmates of the so-called Vía Nanclares, are aimed at helping the victims obtain reparation, at least symbolic, for the damage suffered. and, at the same time, facilitate the reintegration of inmates.

For 45 minutes and through a videoconference due to the coronavirus, Julio and the Santander employee spoke in the presence of two “mediators or facilitators” of the Scientific Society of Restorative Justice, in charge of teaching the reintegration program. During that time, as detailed by Penitentiary Institutions, the robber told the director of the office “the whole process of reflection carried out during his deprivation of liberty, the change in his vital motivations, and the importance of the meeting when considering him a representative of all those people that they were direct victims of their previous criminal life ”.

For his part, the Santander employee recounted how he experienced the event and the anecdote that he was calm because he was convinced that the gun that Julio was pointing at was a toy. Later the Ertzaintza informed him that it was a real weapon. At the end of the meeting, the victim encouraged the prisoner to continue with the reintegration and he, who has also followed a program to end his drug addiction, promised to do so, after which he thanked him. “You’re welcome, we are all people,” concluded the director of the branch. The program contemplates holding a final “follow-up session” with the victim in order, before closing the process, to verify that the victim has recovered “personal tranquility”, according to the protocol of these workshops.

A 21-month process

Elena Ramos, director of the Burgos prison, is satisfied with the outcome of the meeting: “There has been a sincere exchange. The understanding attitude of the victim has allowed the inmate to explain himself ”. Ramos details that the meeting has been the culmination of a 21-month process in which Julio “has experienced great progress that began with a personal reflection that led him to recognize the crime, to later empathize with his victims and recognize the damage caused. ”.

Restorative justice encounters are not new. Contemplated in article 15 of the Statute of the Victim, they have been carried out since 2016, although at the beginning only those sentenced to alternative prison sentences participated, but not inmates. The good result of the same is what led Prisons in 2019 to extend the initiative to the incarcerated, as is the case of Julio. Of the 38 inmates who participated in them in 2017 in the prisons dependent on the Interior – Catalan prisons are managed by the Generalitat – in 2020 there were already 855, according to Prisons. These restorative dialogues are currently present in the prisons of 14 autonomous communities, Ceuta and Melilla.

“I imagine that in your world you will not have time for me nor will it make much sense to believe in a justice that can be restored, repaired in some way, a justice that seeks to correct the damage that has been committed … but that is what it is all about. . Or, at least, that’s what it’s all about for me, and hence the purpose of this letter “, read the letter that Julio sent to Ana Patricia Botín and that concluded by showing” sincerely “his regret for the” bad experience ” who put the victims of his robberies through. One of them has now been able to say it in person.