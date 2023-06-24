Skyrocketing prices. Assoutenti has calculated how much it costs to fly to seaside destinations in the EU and around the world: “Traveling in August is a drain”

Giacomo Martiradonna

Anyone who is planning a trip to the most sought-after seaside destinations in Europe and the world, in view of the summer holidays, will have already noticed the expensive airline tickets. Prices are through the roof and a flight to Rhodes or Santorini is expensive as an intercontinental for the USA. The complaint comes from Assoutenti.

summer bloodletting — Very high prices for airline tickets. According to an analysis conducted by Assoutenti, airfares have reached really stratospheric numbers. And some European routes have costs comparable to a flight across the Atlantic. For example, for a journey from Rome to Rhodes from 12 to 19 August, they are needed at least 696 euroswhile from Milan to Tenerife they spend 694 euroscompared to 743 euros for a return flight Rome-New York. Prices for flights to Egypt even exceed intercontinental ones: 950 euros to reach Sharm el Sheikh from Milan and 778 euros for the Rome-Marsa Alam section, again in the period 12-19 August. Other European destinations, such as Crete (530 euros from Rome) and Monastir (654 euros from Milan), have equally significant rates. For exotic destinations such as Mauritius (1,309 euros from Rome), the Maldives (1,415 euros from Milan) and Thailand (Rome-Phuket 1,554 euros), the costs exceed 1,300 euros in all cases. Of all the locations examined, the record is reached with Zanzibar: starting from Rome, a minimum expenditure of almost 1,700 euros for a round trip. See also Turin, Vanya across the board: "If I were a striker I would be the new Ibra"

a worldwide trend — Airline ticket prices are increased worldwideand the watershed was the pandemic of COVID-19. Airlines have faced a number of challenges, including the reduction in the number of flights and the rising cost of cleaning and sanitizing aircraft, as well as soaring fuel costs. In Italy, according to experts, the prices of air tickets have increased by an average of 35% compared to 2022. Bad news for those hoping for a last-minute getaway, and those who didn’t want to or weren’t able to book in advance. In short, the only way to save money is to book well in advance. For those who can afford this luxury.