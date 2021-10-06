PLOT DEANDRÉ # DEANDRÉ – STORY OF AN EMPLOYEE

DEANDRÉ # DEANDRÉ – Story of an employee, a film directed by Roberta Lena, is a documentary that traces the concert of Cristiano, the son of Faber, who brought his father’s rearranged concept album to the stage. A tour, that of Cristiano, lasting two years which paid homage to Fabrizio De André with his own notes. Cristiano is one of the faces, together with those of Dori Ghezzi and Filippo De André, to tell Faber, digging into memory in search of memories with this man who has become a legend of Italian music.

De André deepens not only as a songwriter, but also as a father by entering his most private sphere, and well-known events are also told, but from the version of the son and from a more familiar perspective. Cristiano remembers the days spent in the Sardinian house in Portobello, where Fabrizio gave life to that album, surrounded by friends and colleagues. What comes out is an exclusive portrait of De André, who focuses on the bond between father and son, united by the love for mosaic and social thought, things that have allowed a passing of the baton, which is not simply the name illustrious, but an important artistic and political legacy.