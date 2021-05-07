Ahmed Shaban (Cairo)

Dr. Abdel Fattah Al-Awari, Dean of the College of Fundamentals of Religion at Al-Azhar University appreciated the role the UAE plays in spreading the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence, stressing that this role that the UAE plays is not born today but is rooted in it since the establishment of the state by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “May God rest his soul.”

The Dean of the College of Fundamentals of Religion at Al-Azhar University described in his interview with Al-Ittihad the Emirates the land of humanity, stressing that the document of human brotherhood came from a good land to be a meeting place for all of humanity, and that the UAE’s role in this matter is prominent and it is not hidden from anyone, and that it is a country that respects all people. And that security and peace are achieved in this land, adding: “We see all of humanity living on the land of the Emirates and insuring itself, its money and its children.”

Human Fraternity Document

Regarding the important role that the principles of the Human Fraternity Document play in spreading the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence and world peace, Al-Awari stressed the importance of this document, which is considered a constitution for human fraternity, pointing out that the most important document in the contemporary history of mankind is; It arose out of the common denominators of humanity as a whole, regardless of color, race, or belief.

Al-Awwari stressed that when humanity believes its intentions and takes the provisions of this document and applies its content; You will live in security, peace and tranquility, because humanity cannot be among them without following a religion, be it divine or positional.

Al-Awwari affirmed that the heavenly religions and the laws of God that the messengers were sent by were only meant to establish permanent security and continuous peace in which souls were reassured, indicating that Islam is a religion that defined peace and calls for peace and tranquility, and God is peace and the greeting of Muslims is peace, and achieving human brotherhood among human beings It is in order to achieve the great caliphate that God Almighty wanted for man on earth.

Weapons of mass destruction

Regarding the values ​​of peace and living in safety, which came in the text of the document, Al-Awari pointed out that humanity had left racist and colonial conflicts and supremacy over others It was able to live in security, peace and tranquility, and rid the whole world of weapons of mass destruction made by man in order to exterminate his brother man.

He added: “It is necessary for us to achieve these lofty meanings contained in the document of human fraternity, and humanity’s freedom to move towards peace, security and tranquility, and to leave racial conflicts and strife, so that the earth may be populated and humanity civilized,” stressing that there is no clause in this document that does not have a legal origin. In Islam.

He explained: God Almighty did not create us in this universe except for the sake of its advancement and civilization and carrying out its architecture, where God Almighty said: (… He created you from the earth and settled you in it …), “Surat Hood: Verse 61”, indicating that Islam The difference between human beings is a divine Sunnah wanted by God, the Blessed and Exalted be He, in fulfillment of the Almighty’s saying: “And if your Lord desires to make people a single nation and they are still different except from the mercy of your Lord, and that is why He created them.”

Workshops

Regarding benefiting from the provisions of the document, introducing it and teaching it to students, Al-Awari said: “The origins of this document exist and are taught to students in all the sciences and arts that they study,” pointing to the existence of workshops on this document, public seminars and cultural lectures in which senior scholars lecture.

He added: “We are on the third anniversary of the signing of the document, and under exceptional and precautionary circumstances due to the Corona pandemic, as the study has stopped because of it. Through educational platforms and virtual seminars, we try to teach our children the relationship between this document and the texts they study in their curricula.”

Extremist groups

Regarding benefiting from the articles of the document in response to groups that embrace extremist ideology and try to use religion to serve their purposes, Al-Awari said: The extremist groups that use religion as a slogan to serve their sinister goals; Its thinking is fallen and cannot be counted, pointing out that in order to clarify the error of these groups, and their lack of credibility in employing the Sharia texts to serve their purposes that call for the rupture of homelands and corruption on earth; The Al-Azhar Observatory monitors this extremist ideology in various languages, responds to it and translates these responses.

Religious symbols

Al-Awari affirmed that the human fraternity document contributes to building a new generation based on respect for the other, calling on all peoples of the world to work with the contents of this document and work to build a generation that respects our beliefs, feelings, religion and values ​​and preserves our rights, stressing the importance of this document ending the assault on religious symbols. And insulting religions.