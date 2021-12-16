Dialogue/ Ibrahim Selim

Dr. Faisal Al Kaabi, Dean of the College of Readiness at Rabdan Academy, confirmed that there are 17 academic programs accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation, and these are the current academic programs in the college. He pointed out that there are 3 new programs under preparation within the future programs, and the Academy is working on developing and offering joint academic programs with the top 200 universities. Al-Kaabi pointed out that the number of the Academy’s students is currently 580, while the number of graduates is 437. He said that as for the academic staff, 80% of the academic staff are holders of doctoral degrees, and 59% of the academic staff are among the top 200 universities, and the female component is occupied by 27% of the total academic staff. This came during an interview with Al-Ittihad.

Distinguished Education Institution

Dr. Al-Kaabi confirmed that Rabdan Academy is a higher education institution distinguished by its programs and strategic partnerships, and that more than 38,000 male and female trainees have a satisfaction rate of more than 90%. Rabdan Academy is unique in that it offers a dual education model, academic education and vocational training at the same time, which can be requested from Achieving their ambitions in postgraduate academic studies or obtaining distinguished professional training at the highest international levels and granting them specialized certificates that reflect their long experience in their fields of work, in addition to the fact that our academic programs are specialized in the fields of safety, security, defense, emergency preparedness and crisis management. As for the specialized professional courses, they include a wide range of courses that we hold locally, regionally and internationally, including the first and middle command courses of the Ministry of Interior and the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, the integrated management of emergencies and crises with the National Authority for Disaster, Crisis and Disaster Management, and courses that are specially designed according to the needs of the entity.

A multidisciplinary learning environment

Dr. Al Kaabi said: “Rabdan Academy provides a multidisciplinary educational environment for integration between a generation of specialists in the fields of safety and security, as part of Rabdan Academy’s strategy to strengthen and develop strategic partnerships with government agencies inside and outside the UAE, and the Academy was keen to provide professional courses for a wide number of institutions. And government agencies, including, but not limited to, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior, Abu Dhabi Police, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the Center for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and many institutions and bodies.”

He stressed that since the beginning of 2021 until today, the number of trainees inside the country has reached 8,190 through 462 training courses, and in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, we were able to provide training courses with a number of friendly countries, including Uzbekistan and Kenya, and the number of trainees reached 844 trainees in 6 courses. Training, and we continue to provide these courses and expand the scope of beneficiaries inside and outside the country.

Faisal Al Kaabi

Training courses and programs

Al Kaabi added: “When we talk about the total numbers from 2018 to the current year 2021, the number of training courses inside the UAE has reached 1,607,” attended by more than 38,000 male and female trainees, and their satisfaction rate exceeded 90%.

With regard to the academic and training programs offered by the Academy and those targeted by these programs, Dr. Al Kaabi stated that Rabdan Academy currently offers the following programs, which are accredited by the Academic Accreditation Authority of the Ministry of Education in the country and include: “The Integrated Emergency Management Program (Diploma, Higher Diploma, Bachelor’s), Business Continuity Management Program (Diploma, Higher Diploma, Bachelor), Police and Security Program (Diploma, Higher Diploma, Bachelor), Crime Scene Program (Diploma), National Security Program (Diploma, Bachelor), Intelligence Analysis (Master).

Dr. Al Kaabi indicated that in addition to this, the Academy offers a range of short professional courses designed for the professional development of individuals working in the sectors of safety, security, defense, emergency and crisis management. Applications for admission to Rabdan Academy are accepted from all students in the United Arab Emirates, and students are nominated and sponsored by Strategic partners, such as the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior, Abu Dhabi Police and others.

Al Kaabi explained that the Academy’s Board of Trustees determines the number and qualifications of students, and is responsible for ensuring that all admission policies and procedures comply with the Academy’s mission and clearly defined goals, that they apply to all students and are appropriately published.

Strategic plan

Regarding the academy’s strategic plan for the coming years, Al Kaabi said: “Rabdan Academy has set its strategic plan 2021-2025 with the aim of building and managing an innovative educational system for a knowledge-based society with global competitiveness, that meets the needs of the future labor market in the fields of safety, security, defense, emergency preparedness and crisis management, through Provide it with qualified cadres with a common orientation, capable of facing future challenges related to national security, to become, by 2025, the reference authority in the fields of safety, security, defense, emergency preparedness and crisis management, giving it a high international standing, in order to achieve the fourth principle in the ten fiftieth principles document. New Year: The main future driver of growth is human capital, developing education, attracting talent, retaining specializations, and continuous building of skills is the bet to maintain the superiority of the UAE.”

partnerships

Dr. Al Kaabi stated that the Academy seeks to establish strategic partnerships with research and academic institutions to always keep pace with the latest developments in research and development, with the aim of continuously enhancing its leading position in its fields of specialization and contributing to making Abu Dhabi a center for geopolitical studies in the region, such as “Trends”, and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), School of International Studies (RSIS) in Singapore, and we also have some research activities with the University of Cambridge.

cooperation

Dr. Al Kaabi referred to the cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Abu Dhabi Police, as Rabdan Academy transferred its expertise through training courses and awareness sessions to more than 40 brotherly and friendly countries, such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Kenya, Uzbekistan, Iraq and others, and we also have an international student program, and they are students who came From outside the UAE to study and train at the academy. We have 12 students studying at the academy, including/2/master’s and /10/bachelor’s. They came to study at Rabdan Academy from a number of East Asian and Arab countries.