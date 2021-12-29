“When Dean Martin sings, I can hear his smile,” says Josh Homme, founder of groups as far removed from the Italian-American crooner as Queens of the Stone Age and Eagles of Death Metal. Dino Paul Crocetti (Steubenville, Ohio, 1917; Beverly Hills, 1995) remains in our smiling memory, with an eternal cigarette between his fingers, always in search of a drink. He sang, danced, acted, and was a romantic leader. He did everything well ”, summarizes Alec Baldwin in ‘Dean Martin, the king of cool’, a documentary available on Filmin that claims the figure of a giant of American show business.

Video.



Dean Martin and Caterina Valente.



If at some point it could seem that he lived in the shadow of two myths like Jerry Lewis and Frank Sinatra, there is a monumental legacy made up of 750 recorded songs, 60 films and two decades on television with the most watched show of his time. However, the most imperishable mark that Dean Martin has left is that of his attitude, the way of being in life, inherited by stars of our time such as Julio Iglesias and George Clooney. Take the test. Head to YouTube and recapture a performance in Las Vegas or on his show on NBC, where the biggest stars of his time passed.

Martin moved between indolence and nonchalance, as if nothing mattered too much to him. He was a playboy who walked through songs with his wonderful voice without getting emotionally involved, the gulf friend that men adored and the funny scoundrel that women desired. The drunken philosopher who never lost his temper and who enjoyed life oblivious to worldly problems. Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley wanted to be like him, to reproduce that horny parsimony on stage. It is revealed by his daughter Deana Martin in the documentary. When Presley met her, he snapped, “I’ll be the king of rock, but your father is the king of cool.”

Nothing good could come of Steubenville, where workers employed in steel mills lost wages at the gambling dens. The son of a barber father and a seamstress mother, Dino Crocetti did not speak English until he was six years old, which made him the object of ridicule at school. He was a miner, croupier, gambler and a boxer who won “one of twelve fights” until his nose was broken. He was a rogue with a portentous voice modulated to resemble his idols, Bing Crosby and Harry Mills of the Mills Brother, perhaps the best vocal group in the history of American popular music. As a singer he was not disgusted by any stick and addressed Italians and Americans alike. As soon as he gave to the repertoire of his homeland –’That’s amore ‘,’ Volare’–, like the Latin rhythms or the French song.

Alcohol, tobacco and Percodan



Maybe if Jerry Lewis hadn’t crossed his path, Dean Martin wouldn’t have left the underworld local circuit. Both had agreed in bowling and discovered that the public was laughing with them. Lewis, 19 years old, was a born clown, a flesh and blood cartoon in the grip of a childish madness; Martin, 29, the serious singer who endured antics. The playboy and the fool, the restraint and the excess, the restraint and the overacting.

For 16 blockbuster movies under a millionaire contract with Paramount they were America’s most popular comedy couple. Until Jerry Lewis sensed that the work of director Frank Tashlin could be done by himself and he moved to the director’s chair, diminishing the role of his partner. They were without speaking for twenty years, from 1956 to 1976, when Frank Sinatra invited Martin to the ‘Telethon’, the television charity marathon that Lewis led. When the singer appears, cigarette in hand, and they melt into a hug, it is clear how Jerry Lewis lets go of Sinatra: “What a son of a bitch!”

Video.



Reunion of Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis in 1976, after twenty years without speaking.



The Tom Donahue documentary contains dozens of testimonials from friends, family and entertainment personalities such as Peter Bogdanovich, Carol Burnett and Jon Hamm, all attempting to trace the profile of a star who, despite his continued public exposure, was an enigma. As soon as the lights went out, Dean Martin disappeared. He is remembered by Angie Dickinson, his partner in that masterpiece that is ‘Rio Bravo’. They yelled ‘cut!’ and the actor withdrew distant and silent. Impenetrable.

Elizabeth Anne McDonald, the first of his three wives, cultivated her manners and chiselled out the broken nose of a man who, despite his party image, spent as much time as possible with his seven children. That is why the hardest blow of his life was the death in 1987 of his son Dean Paul Martin, tennis player and military pilot, in a plane crash. Jerry Lewis attended the funeral without anyone seeing him. In ‘Rio Bravo’, Martin had already proven to be a superb actor. In ‘The Dance of the Damned’ he measured face to face with Marlon Brando and helped Montgomery Clift not sink after the recent car accident that disfigured his face.

Dean Martin with his Rat Pack colleagues Sammy Davis Jr. and Frank Sinatra. In ‘Río Bravo’ with John Wayne and in a photograph from 1980, with his eternal cigarette between his fingers.

The success of ‘The Gang of Eleven’ in 1960 inaugurates the mythical ‘Rat Pack’, the group of friends formed among others by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr, Peter Lawford and Shirley MacLaine who burned the nights in the Sands casino in Las Vegas. They performed and went out on a spree. Devotees of Kennedy and the Democratic Party, Dean Martin did not attend the inauguration of the president in solidarity with Sammy Davis Jr, who was not invited because he was married to a white woman, the Swedish actress MayBritt, which could upset the states southerners.

The last stage in the actor’s career came from the hand of a television show that lasted nine years. He earned a multi-million dollar salary for working one day a week. He didn’t rehearse, because he preferred to play golf. He made up for the failures live with improvisations and good vibes. Alcohol, tobacco, and Percodan accelerated their decline. He died of cancer on Christmas Day 1995. The first verse of his greatest hit is engraved in the epitaph on his grave: “Everybody loves somebody sometimes.”