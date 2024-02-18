With summaryAS Roma has achieved a victory in the Serie A between the matches with Feyenoord. Partly thanks to a beautiful goal by Dutch talent Dean Huijsen, Daniele De Rossi's team won 0-3 at Frosinone. Huijsen will not be able to participate against Feyenoord again next Thursday, because the talented Juventus loanee is not registered for the Europa League.
Minne Groenstege
