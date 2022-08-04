The ‘Compete Together’ promotion encourages us to share Joy-Cons with friends and family.
Nintendo Switch is still the main platform for millions of players, and that is why the Big N wants to keep your attention with powerful video games and some sporadic offer. Following this line, Nintendo has activated the ‘Compete in company’ promotion for its users to share the Joy-Con with family and friends through fun proposals.
That is why the nintendo website is updated with a handful of games at a reduced price, something that will continue until August 14. In this way, the Japanese company encourages us to turn on its console again to compete friendly in video games that stand out, in part, for their multiplayer mode.
Nintendo’s promotion does not include a large selection of games, but we leave you with some of the most outstanding offers. In addition, it is important to remember that the eShop has sales that go beyond this novelty, so we encourage you to search through all the Nintendo Switch titles to find discounts on single-player adventures.
- Crypt of the Necrodancer Nintendo Switch Edition for 3.99 euros (previously for 19.99 euros): This rhythm title is established as the most powerful offer of the Nintendo promotion, because with an 80% discount it invites us to go through dungeons and defeat enemies following the beat of the music.
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection for 29.99 euros (before 59.99 euros)– This version includes nods to The Legend of Zelda series, a cuckoo pet, a Triforce frame, special ornamental wings, and an exclusive outfit depicting Ganondorf’s iconic armor.
- Just Dance 2022 for 25.19 euros (previously for 59.99 euros): Just Dance triumphs at any party thanks to its dance proposal, which gives us the opportunity to have fun with friends and family to the rhythm of songs by Imagine Dragons, Ciara and other musical artists of the moment.
- Monster Hunter Rise for 29.99 euros (before 59.99 euros): This is a good time to recommend Monster Hunter Rise, as the recent expansion of Sunbreak has introduced so many new features to the base game that it has experienced a great growth in players, which includes hunters who already know the vicissitudes of the title as users who do not are familiar with the franchise.
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for 39.99 euros (before 59.99 euros): Nintendo has always been known for developing video games that can be enjoyed by the whole family, and this installment demonstrates it with a multiplayer mode that allows us to beat the levels with the help of a partner.
- Super Mario Party for 39.99 euros (before for 59.99 euros): The party never stops in Mario Party, and the latest installment for Nintendo Switch reminds us once again with dozens of video games, several boards to play on and, of course, a lot of hours of fun.
- Tetris Effect: Connected for 23.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): The classic Tetris returns once again with a proposal that combines the well-known gameplay of the title with lights and melodies that adapt to each situation. With more than 30 levels and multiplayer modes that include cooperative and even 1 vs. 1.
More about: Nintendo Switch, Offers, Nintendo and Sales.
