The ‘Compete Together’ promotion encourages us to share Joy-Cons with friends and family.

Nintendo Switch is still the main platform for millions of players, and that is why the Big N wants to keep your attention with powerful video games and some sporadic offer. Following this line, Nintendo has activated the ‘Compete in company’ promotion for its users to share the Joy-Con with family and friends through fun proposals.

That is why the nintendo website is updated with a handful of games at a reduced price, something that will continue until August 14. In this way, the Japanese company encourages us to turn on its console again to compete friendly in video games that stand out, in part, for their multiplayer mode.

Nintendo’s promotion does not include a large selection of games, but we leave you with some of the most outstanding offers. In addition, it is important to remember that the eShop has sales that go beyond this novelty, so we encourage you to search through all the Nintendo Switch titles to find discounts on single-player adventures.

