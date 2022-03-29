In this usual promotion, discounts of up to 65% have also been presented in the action and adventure genre.

Just a few minutes ago, Xbox announced the new shipment of its Xbox Live Gold with 4 titles that encompass the most disparate genres. However, not everything ends here, and that is why we now return to take a look at the weekly deals in dozens of games for Xbox One and xbox serieswhich are already available on both platforms.

But this is not a normal week, since from Xbox they want to emphasize the experiences of action and adventure with discounts up to 65% in titles of both genres. In this way, we can take advantage of the next few days to look at the price of that game that caught our attention a long time ago, or search through all the bargains until we find a jewel that deserves our playing time.

In this house, we follow the custom of giving you some of the most interesting from the catalog presented by Xbox. However, we also encourage you to visit the digital store to review all discounted prices. Who knows, maybe you will find a surprise for your virtual libraries.

