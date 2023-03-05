Deals involving Russians Orlov and Tarasenko were in the top 10 best exchanges in the NHL

Deals involving six Russian players made the list of the best exchanges in the National Hockey League (NHL). The rating was The Athletic.

In the top 10, journalists included the transfers of two Russians. In third place was the exchange of Dmitry Orlov from the Washington Capitals to the Boston Bruins. On the ninth line is the transfer of Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues to the New York Rangers.

Several other Russians made it into the top 20. 12th place was taken by Vladislav Gavrikov (from the Columbus Blue Jackets to the Los Angeles Kings), 17th place was taken by the exchange of Evgeny Dadonov for Denis Guryanov (from the Montreal Canadiens to the Dallas Stars), 19th Ivan Barbashev (St. Louis Blues in Vegas Golden Knights) turned out to be in the 1st line.

A total of 16 Russian hockey players changed teams in the transfer window.